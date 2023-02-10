YAHOO!

Hawks freshman Silver wins FCPS boys diving title; Knights' Claney repeats as girls champ By Alexander Dacy, The Frederick News-Post, Md., 7 days ago

By Alexander Dacy, The Frederick News-Post, Md., 7 days ago

Feb. 9—WALKERSVILLE — Gabe Silver felt good about his forward double somersault, springing high off the board and completing his rotations before splashing into the ...