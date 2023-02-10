Open in App
Miami, FL
CBS Miami

5 adorable pups to represent the 305 in this year's Puppy Bowl

By Nicole Lauren,

7 days ago

5 adorable pups to represent the 305 in this year's Puppy Bowl

MIAMI - Five pups from the Miami-Dade Animal Shelter will be representing the 305 in this year's Puppy Bowl.

Whether you are "Team Fluff" or "Team Ruff" there's no denying the dogs are adorable. The shelter, however, said there's a bigger goal to the event.

It takes speed, agility and a whole lotta cuteness to be selected for the Puppy Bowl.

Bandit, Bo, Kira, Munchkin, and Rascal have become used to the pup-arrazi after their big performance in New York.

"So this is Munchkin, he and his brother Bo actually played on opposing teams so tune in for that, he's more of the quiet gentleman," said Miami-Dade Animal Services public affairs manager Flora Beal introducing CBS4 to the pint-sized gridiron star.

Munchkin will be playing for Team Fluff and his teammate Rascal is expected to make some big moves on the field.

"Once he gets a toy in his mouth and he is focused on that toy, he runs around getting touchdown after touchdown," said Beal.

And the good news, all of the dogs in this year's Puppy Bowl have already been adopted! That is the main goal of the event, to raise awareness for pet adoption.

"That brings attention to all of the shelter pups that we have across the country that are waiting for forever families," said Beal.

In Miami-Dade's shelter, there are more than 500 pets waiting for families.

So on Sunday, grab your furry friend and the pup-corn, and watch Team Fluff and Ruff go head to head. Who knows, maybe you'll be inspired to add a new addition to your family.

"They want to make sure that you know that their shelter brothers and sisters are waiting here for you. Because they want to be your forever love," said Beal.

The Puppy Bowl watch party at Miami-Dade Animal Services in Doral is from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The shelter will be waiving all adoption fees through Valentine's day for anyone looking for a fur-ever friend.

