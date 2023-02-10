Support of the community helps the senior center thrive

The Monticello Senior Center is so incredibly fortunate to have such awesome support from organizations and people in this community. A HUGE thank you once again goes to the Ellison Family Trust from all of us at the senior center and I will tell you why. The senior center Board of Directors decided to request $3,000 from the Ellison Family Trust to pay for a new-to-us copy machine (the one we were using was 17 years old and it was getting difficult to get parts for it). Well, they approved our request and a whole lot more. We received a check in the amount of $15,000 last week, yes $15,000!! So thank you Mark, Christine, Carol, and Larry for once again showing your support of our senior center.

We sure appreciate the support that our Dinner Program partners give us by providing tasty noon meals at the senior center Tuesday-Friday. Chin Yuen provides meals on Tuesdays, American Legion Post 260 on Wednesdays, VFW Post 8731 on Thursdays, and Cornerstone Café on Fridays. The restaurant owners and staff deserve our thanks! The meal cost is just $5 and people age 55+ and spouse regardless of age are welcome to participate. People do have to sign up at least one business day in advance by noon and pay for meals they order. We hope you can join us for dinner.

Join us on Thursday, February 23 at 10 a.m. to learn about a number of extended tours with Landmark Tours. You do not have to sign up to attend. A local, family-owned tour operator, Landmark’s inclusive packages feature round-trip airfare, quality accommodations in great locations, many enjoyable meal experiences, admission to all itinerary attractions, deluxe motorcoach transportation, and the services of a professional Tour Manager. Upcoming travel opportunities include Taste of Italy, National Parks of the Southwest, New York City, Canadian Capitals, Yellowstone, Great Lakes Northern Shores, Cape Cod, Ireland, Best of Norway: Oslo to Bergen, Pacific Northwest Wonders, and more. Check it out!

We partner with the Minnesota Safety Council to offer defensive driving classes at our center. People age 55+ completing a defensive driving class are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount. The cost is $25 per person. Four-hour refresher courses for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held on February 15, March 8, and April 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can call us at 763-295-2000 for more dates. We ask that you drop off or mail payment, cash or check, to the center in advance. Checks are payable to the Monticello Senior Center. Class size is limited, and people must register in advance. Please note that refunds will not be given for no-shows.

There is no charge for people to attend a presentation at the center called, “Heart of the Farm, Barns of Minnesota.” Professional photographer and historian Doug Ohman will give this presentation on Monday, February 13 at 10:30 a.m. By attending, you can enjoy a rural journey exploring the greatest of all rural icons, the barn. From the early days of statehood through the era of agribusiness, our barns tell a story. This story will bring you back to the farm and explain the importance of our rural roots. You are asked to sign up in advance and can do so by calling us at 763-295-2000.

There is also no charge for people to come and get their blood pressure checked at the senior center. This service will be available on Tuesday, February 14 from 11 a.m. to noon. A nurse from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will perform the screenings.

Speaking of screenings, we show movies at the senior on Mondays at 1 p.m. on the large screen in the community center Mississippi Room. You can call us in the morning on Mondays to find out the name of the movie we will be showing that day. If you are looking for something to do on a cold winter day, come on over. We serve fresh popcorn too!

Four January Trivia Contest sheets turned in had all the answers correct and they were from Tim Erickson, Alice Kantor, Paul & Dianne Klein, and Bernice Nathe. The Klein’s form was randomly drawn as the winner of the $10 cash prize. If you enjoy a challenge, I encourage you to pick up a February Trivia Contest sheet.

Cheryl Thelen was the winner of the last cribbage tournament. Marlo Samuelson came in second place and Larry Dammann third. Last week’s euchre tournament winner was Roger Harwarth. Norm Olson came in second place and Bernice Nathe third.

We can’t take any more diners for the senior center Valentine’s Day dinner, however if you want to come over for the noon musical entertainment on February 14 we will have extra chairs set up. You can bring your own lunch if you wish. Musician David Malmberg will perform his one-hour “American Journey” program during dinner.

Happy Valentine’s Day to you all.

Activities: Feb. 10-17:

Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 8:30 a.m. Pickleball; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament

Sat. – 8 a.m. – noon center open

Mon. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 8 a.m. ceramics; 9 a.m. cribbage tournament, tax assistance (by appt. only); 10:30 a.m. Barns of Minnesota presentation; 1 p.m. bridge, Movie Monday; 4 p.m. Board of Directors meeting

Tues. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. Tech Support (by appt. only); 9 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only); 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; 11 a.m. blood pressure checks; noon Valentine dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot

Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 9 a.m. defensive driving class; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500; 1:30 p.m. Memory Café

Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only); 10:30 a.m. bingo, Caregiver One on One; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge

Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 8:30 a.m. Pickleball; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament

Dinner:

week of February 13:

Mon. – no dinner today

Tues. – coconut shrimp, egg roll, fried rice, pie & ice cream

Wed. – cheeseburger, French fries, pickle

Thurs. – hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable

Fri. – chicken breast hot dish, salad, dinner roll