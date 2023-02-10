Amazon Fresh is holding firm on its commitment to opening a new store in Brookfield. When the store in the Candlewood Plaza in Brookfield opens, it will be the first such store in Connecticut. Amazon has not yet provided a specific opening date for the store, but after speaking with Amazon, Brookfield officials say they believe the store will open sometime in the near future. A certificate of occupancy has now been issued following rumors about the big move for at least the last year and a half or so.

BROOKFIELD, CT ・ 23 HOURS AGO