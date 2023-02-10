ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlad.com

New Ridgefield Principal

There is a new principal at Veterans Park Elementary School in Ridgefield. She’s Sheri Prendergast, who served as the school’s interim principal since the start of the school year. Prendergast was named principal on Friday morning at a special Board of Education meeting. Before going to Ridgefield Public Schools, Prendergast spent the past eight years working in the Danbury Public Schools, where she served for five years as an assistant principal at Broadview Middle School, including filling in as principal during an unexpected leave.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
wlad.com

Amazon Fresh Remains Committed to Brookfield

Amazon Fresh is holding firm on its commitment to opening a new store in Brookfield. When the store in the Candlewood Plaza in Brookfield opens, it will be the first such store in Connecticut. Amazon has not yet provided a specific opening date for the store, but after speaking with Amazon, Brookfield officials say they believe the store will open sometime in the near future. A certificate of occupancy has now been issued following rumors about the big move for at least the last year and a half or so.
BROOKFIELD, CT
wlad.com

Bethel Development Critiqued

Bethel is moving forward with a number of projects aimed at redevelopment of its downtown area, but not all agree that it’s a good thing. A number of projects have been approved and/or built under the town’s Transit Oriented Development regulations, including 16 residential units and six commercial spaces at 155 Greenwood Avenue in Bethel, but now there is some pushback to those regulations from residents who say they are becoming concerned about overdevelopment; protection of industrial land; building heights; and parking.
BETHEL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy