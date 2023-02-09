ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

WSU ELEVATE event focuses on faculty burnout, student wellbeing

Washington State University faculty and graduate students are invited to a one-day spring ELEVATE event on Feb. 20 to learn more about combatting burnout and supporting students’ personal welfare. ELEVATE will be hosted in person on the WSU Pullman campus and broadcast virtually systemwide with some locally hosted events...
Hackathon aims to solve agriculture challenges

Almost 200 students from around the U.S. had the chance to work on two challenges for the agricultural industry as part of the NSF/USDA-NIFA-funded AgAID Institute’s Digital Agathon. The event was held on the Washington State University Pullman campus as well as in Corvallis, Oregon and Merced, California. A...
PULLMAN, WA
WSU partners with conservation groups to preserve shoreline

A significant portion of Puget Sound shoreline will be permanently conserved, providing environmental research and education opportunities to the entire region, thanks to a new cooperative effort by Capitol Land Trust (CLT), Washington State University and affiliated groups, including the Squaxin Island Tribe. As part of that effort, the land...
Interim vice president of external affairs and government relations announced

Washington State University’s Senior Director of State Relations Chris Mulick is set to become the new interim vice president of external affairs and government relations. He will be taking over for Colleen Kerr, who has accepted a position outside of WSU. Mulick’s one-year term leading WSU’s government relations team...
