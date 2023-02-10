Girls Basketball: West Essex Beats Mount St. Dominic, 42-27

CALDWELL, NJ -- The West Essex girls basketball team pulled away in the third quarter and went on to a 42-27 victory over Mount St. Dominic on Thursday.

Jordan Cohen scored 12 points and came up with two steals for West Essex (15-6), which outscored Mount St. Dominic, 18-9, in the third quarter to take a 34-20 lead.

Olivia Weiss had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists; and Sasha Resnick totaled 10 points, 10 rebounds, three blocked shots and four steals for the Lady Knights.

Gianna Stern finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for Mount St. Dominic (8-13).



