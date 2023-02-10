Open in App
Bloomfield, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Caldwell Wins Over Bloomfield, 64-57

7 days ago

BLOOMFIELD, NJ -- Cassidy Brown scored 22 points to lead Caldwell to a 64-57 girls basketball victory over Bloomfield on Thursday.

Lauren Sanderson finished with 16 points for Caldwell (8-13), which outscored Bloomfield, 19-13, in the third quarter to take a 40-32 lead.

Kayla Ishigami scored 14 points and Natalia Brown tossed in 10 points for Caldwell, which won its third game in a row.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xi4Nm_0kjE3wok00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bloomfield, NJ
Champions (Again) ! Bengals Cheering Squad Takes Home Gold at St. John Vianney, will now Prepare for First-ever Appearance in State Tournament
Bloomfield, NJ14 hours ago
Most Popular
Boys Basketball: Jalen Robinson Passes 1,000 Career Points as Columbia Beats Ridgewood
Columbia, NJ7 hours ago
Boys Basketball: West Essex Edges Hanover Park, 56-53
North Caldwell, NJ10 hours ago
Boys Basketball: Wood-Ridge Wins 8th in a Row, Downs Kearny 66-47
Wood-ridge, NJ15 hours ago
Madison Boys Basketball Receives No. 2 Seed In State Tournament
Madison, NJ12 hours ago
Sparta Boys Basketball Falls to Delbarton, Prepares for H/W/S Finals
Sparta Township, NJ14 hours ago
HS BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Stateliners break free and outscore North Hunterdon
Phillipsburg, NJ32 minutes ago
Boys Basketball: New Brunswick Falls to Carteret
New Brunswick, NJ9 hours ago
Chargers Junior Varsity Girls Basketball Team Wraps Up an Amazing 2022-23 Season
Spotswood, NJ17 hours ago
Paterson Eastside Boys and Girls Basketball Teams Sweep Wayne Hills in Big North Conference Matchups, Kennedy Beats Passaic Valley
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Madison Girls Swimming Clinch First Ever Sectional Swim Title
Madison, NJ2 hours ago
Leskauskas Joins Chatham Boys Basketball 1,000-Point Club in Hoops Setback at Delbarton; Makes Him 7th at Chatham with 1,000
Chatham, NJ2 days ago
Superintendent Shafer Congratulates Eastside's Preston Brown Jr. on Reaching 1,000 Points
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Hunterdon Central Boys Indoor Track Team Takes Third at Sectionals
Flemington, NJ15 hours ago
Bayonne's Bee's Knees to Host a Cappella Quarterfinal Tournament
Bayonne, NJ18 hours ago
Rainbow Points the Way for Princeton Eating Club's Final Move
Princeton, NJ10 hours ago
Weston Named to Western New England University Dean's List
Springfield, MA15 hours ago
Madison Basketball Fundraiser to Support Teen Who Lost Her Battle With Brain Cancer
Madison, NJ1 day ago
How Do Cranford High School's Test Scores Compare to Rest of the State?
Cranford, NJ1 day ago
update: GAS LINE "BUBBLING" IN HOLMDEL, INITIALLY BELIEVED STRUCK.
Holmdel, NJ22 hours ago
Montclair State University Dean's List Includes Students Who Call Plainfield Home
Montclair, NJ1 day ago
Ithaca College Student from Plainfield Named to Fall 2022 Dean's List
Ithaca, NY8 hours ago
'Peach' of a Musical Set for Oak Knoll Stage, Feb. 23-25
Summit, NJ8 hours ago
Lecture Illuminates Westfield’s Black History Landmarks, Ongoing Issues
Westfield, NJ14 hours ago
Downtown Westfield: Consignment Shop Shutting, StretchLab Coming, Gallery Opens
Westfield, NJ18 hours ago
Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School Repertory Theatre Presents 'The Drowsy Chaperone'
Scotch Plains, NJ1 day ago
Wrong-way Crash in Piscataway Leaves Rutgers Student Dead; Iselin Man Charged
Piscataway Township, NJ8 hours ago
GAS LINE STRUCK IN HOLMDEL, FIRE DEPARTMENT ON SCENE
Holmdel, NJ22 hours ago
Car Thieves in Millburn-Short Hills Become More Brazen
Millburn, NJ6 hours ago
Two Livingston Schools Placed on Lockdown After Suspicious Item Found at Heritage
Livingston, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy