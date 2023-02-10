Girls Basketball: Caldwell Wins Over Bloomfield, 64-57

Change location
BLOOMFIELD, NJ -- Cassidy Brown scored 22 points to lead Caldwell to a 64-57 girls basketball victory over Bloomfield on Thursday.
Lauren Sanderson finished with 16 points for Caldwell (8-13), which outscored Bloomfield, 19-13, in the third quarter to take a 40-32 lead.
Kayla Ishigami scored 14 points and Natalia Brown tossed in 10 points for Caldwell, which won its third game in a row.
