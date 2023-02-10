Read full article on original website
1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell This Week: Deere, Palantir
U.S. inflation data, retail sales, and more earnings will drive markets in the week ahead. Deere) shares are a buy amid strong profit and sales growth. Palantir stock set to underperform amid sluggish results and weak outlook. Stocks on Wall Street ended mixed on Friday, as the S&P 500 suffered...
S&W Seed earnings missed by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
Investing.com - S&W Seed (NASDAQ: SANW) reported second quarter EPS of $-0.130, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $-0.120. Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.94M versus the consensus estimate of $11.65M. Guidance. S&W Seed sees FY 2023 revenue of $80.000M-$92.000M versus the analyst consensus of $92.000M. S&W...
EuroDry earnings missed by $1.51, revenue fell short of estimates
Investing.com - EuroDry (NASDAQ: EDRY) reported fourth quarter EPS of $1.18, $1.51 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.69. Revenue for the quarter came in at $15.1M versus the consensus estimate of $21.2M. EuroDry's stock price closed at $16.92. It is up 5.55% in the last 3 months and down...
Monday.com stock surges on strong earnings, guidance beat
© Shutterstock monday.com (MNDY) stock surges on strong earnings, guidance beat. Monday .com (NASDAQ:MNDY) delivered better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter to send its shares higher in premarket Monday. MNDY posted an EPS of $0.44 on revenue of $149.9 million, which easily beats the analyst consensus for a loss...
Gold Futures Under Pressure: What to Expect in the Coming Week
Movements of the Gold Futures in the last two weeks indicate extreme weakness is likely to continue as Fed Chair Jerome Powell, along with other speakers, repeatedly mentions that interest rates will likely rise further. Since I wrote my last piece, gold futures started to slide from $1917. Last week,...
Social Security update: First of two double direct payments worth $1,828 to arrive in 18 days
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are set to receive the first of two payments in the month of March, each worth $914, in 18 days.
Stock market today: Dow ends higher on dip-buying in tech ahead of inflation data
Investing.com -- The Dow rallied to close higher Monday, as dip-buying investors piled into beaten-down tech stocks just a day ahead of the inflation report that some expect could surprise to the upside and encourage the Federal Reserve to remain committed to further rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
Roth sidelined on Advance Auto Parts as margin recovery narrative fades
© Reuters. Roth sidelined on Advanced Auto Parts (AAP) as margin recovery narrative fades. Roth lowered their investment rating on Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) to Neutral (from Buy) and cut their price target on the stock to $140.00 (from $180.00) following an impressive 4Q report from competitor O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).
Dollar Tree Increases Prices More
Record high inflation caused Dollar Tree to raise its prices. The historic change of $1 to $1.25 affected thousands of stores. All these locations will see price increases again in 2023. The company announced the change ahead of inventory restocking.
S&P 500 jumps as dip-buying tech emerges ahead of inflation report
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 jumped Monday, as dip-buying investors piled into beaten-down tech stocks just a day ahead of the inflation report that some expect could surprise to the upside and encourage the Federal Reserve to remain committed to further rate hikes. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%, the Dow...
Brazil's Carrefour Brasil posts 28% drop in Q4 adjusted net profit
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Carrefour (EPA:CARR) Brasil reported on Monday its fourth-quarter adjusted net profit decreased 28.2% from a year earlier to 550 million reais ($106.19 million), hit by a double digit increase in expenses. The Brazilian arm of French retailer Carrefour SA (OTC:CRRFY) said net sales rose 36.3% to...
Macro Investor Predicts Massive Upside Volatility for Ethereum
Macro Investor Predicts Massive Upside Volatility for Ethereum. Analyst Raoul Pal considers Ethereum to be the true money of the internet, ahead of Bitcoin. According to Raoul, Ethereum has the best risk-adjusted returns among all the cryptos. Raoul notes that other project tokens might perform better in the short-term, but...
MATIC, HBAR, LDO and BIT gather strength as Bitcoin price rebounds
Bitcoin (BTC) price is trying to recover over the weekend but the current bounce lacks conviction. This suggests that dip buyers are nervous to load up before the release of January’s consumer price index data on Feb. 14 as that could boost short-term volatility. Although the near term is...
U.S. government to buy 1.5 million more Novavax COVID vaccine doses
(Reuters) - The U.S. government has agreed to buy 1.5 million more doses of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Inc COVID-19 vaccine, the company said on Monday, adding that the modified agreement includes funds for development of an updated vaccine by fall this year. Sales of the company's vaccine have been hurt by...
Bath & Body Works adds new director as Third Point pushes for changes
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Bath & Body Works named a veteran consumer products executive as a new director on Monday as the specialty retailer faces pressure from hedge fund Third Point LLC to cut costs and refresh its board. Lucy Brady, a senior executive at Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG), expands the board...
Polygon Dump Incoming? Chinese MLM Scheme-Related Wallet Becomes Fifth Largest MATIC Holder
© Reuters Polygon Dump Incoming? Chinese MLM Scheme-Related Wallet Becomes Fifth Largest MATIC Holder. Avatar, a Chinese crypto project potentially running an MLM scheme, has amassed over 25.56 million MATIC tokens. The project offers its users to “stake” their MATIC tokens for extremely high rewards and refer other users....
AUD/USD Correction Opportunity
FX Daily: Preparing for Deflation Reality Checks By Francesco Pesole - Feb 13, 2023. A key takeaway from the recent fluctuations in major G10 pairs is that, at this stage, data matters much more than central bank communication. The mass of hawkish comments -... EUR/USD Sideways Movement Likely By Al...
Top 5 things to watch in markets in the week ahead
Investing.com -- Investors will be closely watching Tuesday's U.S. inflation data for clarity on the Federal Reserve’s rate hike path. Earnings season is winding down while the U.K. is set to release a deluge of economic data. Japan’s government is set to nominate a new central bank governor and the Eurozone is to release updated quarterly economic forecasts. Here’s what you need to know to start your week.
11 Stock Market Predictions for the Week Ahead: Hot CPI Report Is Possible
The week of February 13th is significant, with CPI, PPI, retail sales, a ton of Fed speakers, a 20-year bond auction, and a 30-year TIPS auction. Last week, rates broke out after a 30-year bond auction didn’t perform well. The auction results ended up sending rates sharply higher across the curve, along with Fed Chairman Jay Powell indicating that the Fed has more work to do and that rates would have to stay higher for longer. Depending on the data, he even noted that the Fed might have to go higher than thought at the December FOMC meeting.
U.S. stocks were rising as investors await Tuesday's CPI report
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks were rising on Monday as investors tried to shrug off last week's losses. At 10:34 ET (15:34 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 256 points or 0.7%, while the S&P 500 was up 0.7%, and the NASDAQ Composite was up 0.8%. Growth stocks, which...
