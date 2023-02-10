Open in App
Lake Elsinore, CA
See more from this location?
ABC7

Off-duty OC deputy, husband and father of 1-month-old son, is killed in Lake Elsinore crash

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sy5mf_0kjDvYj200

An off-duty Orange County sheriff's deputy was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Lake Elsinore, authorities said.

The fatal crash occurred about 5:15 a.m. Thursday in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Fire officials said paramedics reached the location a short time later and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Video from the location showed a vehicle that appeared to have struck a tree in the roadway median. It was unclear what caused the crash.

Orange County officials identified the deputy as Brian Haney, who worked in the San Juan Capistrano area and was on his way home when the crash occurred. Officials said he had a wife, Leslee, and a month-old son, Cole. Haney's age was not immediately available.

"I'm grateful for his service, and my heart goes out to Deputy Haney's loved ones," Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley posted on social media. "His young family will need our strong community support through the grief."

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said Haney was hired by the department on Aug. 19, 2016, working stints at the Theo Lacey Jail and then in San Juan Capistrano, where he was a member of the Critical Incident Response Team.

"His brothers and sisters in our department described him as a quick learner, hard worker and team player," Barnes said. "He was known for his infectious smile, humorous and timely wit, and love for his peers. Most importantly, Brian was a beloved husband to his wife, Leslee, and new father to their one-month-old son, Cole."

Murder charge filed against suspect in killing of Riverside County Deputy Darnell Calhoun

A man accused of killing Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun is now facing a first-degree murder charge that makes him potentially eligible for the death penalty.

Haney was also a member of the Air Force Reserve, Barnes said

"Our focus will be on Brian's loved ones who lost a husband, a father, a brother, and a son this morning," the sheriff said. "We are also focused on our department family who are recovering from our loss of a partner."

San Juan Capistrano Mayor Howard Hart wrote online that he was "shocked and deeply saddened" at Haney's death.

"I am especially devastated to learn that he leaves behind a loving wife and a newborn baby to whom he was returning home after protecting and serving our community when this terrible accident occurred," Hart wrote. "I know my San Juan Capistrano neighbors will join me in prayers of comfort and support for Deputy Haney's family and loved ones."

Dozens of the fallen lawman's comrades gathered at the crash scene and saluted as his body -- draped in an American flag -- was removed from the vehicle and placed into a hearse. Just after 11 a.m. Thursday, a law enforcement procession began, transporting the deputy's body to the Riverside County coroner's facility in Perris.

A GoFundMe page was established to help with funeral expenses.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Orange County, CA
Man arrested in death of 36-year-old woman whose body was found in Laguna Niguel hotel
Laguna Niguel, CA2 days ago
Most Popular
Suspect in violent Seal Beach hit-and-run that injured 5 surrenders to police
Seal Beach, CA23 hours ago
Police in Brea searching for missing 74-year-old woman
Brea, CA18 hours ago
1 killed, another wounded in shooting at plaza parking lot in Carson
Carson, CA10 hours ago
DUI investigation underway after driver crashes into building in Downey
Downey, CA1 day ago
Memorial plaque unveiled to honor Huntington Beach police officer killed in helicopter crash
Huntington Beach, CA1 day ago
Shooting death of LA bishop in Hacienda Heights being investigated as murder, authorities say
Hacienda Heights, CA17 hours ago
Arrest made in shooting death of LA Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell
Hacienda Heights, CA1 hour ago
Body found in San Gabriel Mountains ID'd as 62-year-old Hawthorne hiker missing since January
Hawthorne, CA1 day ago
Man's body found inside burning home in Valle Vista
Valle Vista, CA1 day ago
Anaheim police investigating death of woman at Disneyland
Anaheim, CA1 day ago
Large tree falls on top of SUV near Anaheim park, traps and kills woman inside
Anaheim, CA22 hours ago
Woman killed by large falling tree at Anaheim park identified
Anaheim, CA1 hour ago
Dispute over parking payment in Westchester ends in gunfire between security guard, suspect
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Body of man found in burning motorhome in Playa del Rey
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
New bodycam footage released of gunfight with career criminal who killed Riverside deputy
Jurupa Valley, CA4 days ago
23 Long Beach businesses have been burglarized since start of the year, police say
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
Raging fire engulfs Lancaster home; family of 4 displaced
Lancaster, CA2 days ago
South LA police chase ends in violent crash, 3 injured
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
2 killed in fiery crash involving semitruck, van on 5 Freeway in Sun Valley; all lanes reopened
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Motorcycle street takeover on 6th Street Bridge briefly halts traffic
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Memorial services to be held for OC doctor struck by car, stabbed while on bike ride in Dana Point
Dana Point, CA4 days ago
Suspect in Ontario triple murder identified as 29-year-old relative of victims; remains at large
Ontario, CA3 days ago
CSUN student ID'd as victim killed in Northridge crash involving robbery suspect in police chase
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Culver City parks, schools see increased patrols following 2 reports of possible kidnapping attempts
Culver City, CA3 days ago
Prosecutors say suspect looked up kosher markets in LA to target Jewish people for shootings
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
4-year-old mountain lion dies from injuries after being hit by car on PCH in Malibu
Malibu, CA5 days ago
A decade later, former Riverside police officer recounts being shot 9 times by Dorner in ambush
Riverside, CA5 days ago
Burglary suspect in custody after standoff with sheriff's deputies at East LA home
East Los Angeles, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy