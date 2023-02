thedrewacorn.com

Hadestown: Movement, Metaphors and Redefining Both the Old and the New By TheDrewAcorn, 6 days ago

By TheDrewAcorn, 6 days ago

Inventive retellings of classic myths––particularly Greek myths––are not uncommon. For example, take the movie “O Brother Where Art Thou,” the popular webcomic “Lore Olympus,” the ...