Buffalo, NY

104.5 The Team

Looks Like Most Bills Fans Don’t Want This Player Extended

The Buffalo Bills staff will be down at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine later this month, which will extend into early March. It will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Bills will likely have their eye on a few key positions; ones that fans and media feel...
104.5 The Team

Will The New York Islanders And Rangers Both Make The Playoffs?

We are getting closer to the end of the regular season in the National Hockey League. There are so many Capital Region NHL fans around here with the two biggest fan bases being the New York Islanders and New York Rangers. Both teams are in the Metro and both teams should make the playoffs. The Rangers currently have a 31-14-8 overall record and sit in third place and are in the playoffs as of today. The Islanders currently have 27-23-6 record and are just outside of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Both teams have made some very good moves recently as well. The Rangers acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from the Saint Louis Blues and he scored on his first touch as a Ranger last week. The Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks and he has already scored multiple times and has made an immediate impact.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
104.5 The Team

Stefon Diggs Reveals Words Said on Sideline; Bills Fans Worried?

It's been three weeks since the Buffalo Bills lost against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round. The 27-10 score was a gut-punch for a Bills team who had Super Bowl aspirations. The game was a huge letdown, which led to media and fans blaming both players and coaches, since it was very clear from the first series that the Bills weren't ready to play against a great Bengals team.
BUFFALO, NY
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York.

