We are getting closer to the end of the regular season in the National Hockey League. There are so many Capital Region NHL fans around here with the two biggest fan bases being the New York Islanders and New York Rangers. Both teams are in the Metro and both teams should make the playoffs. The Rangers currently have a 31-14-8 overall record and sit in third place and are in the playoffs as of today. The Islanders currently have 27-23-6 record and are just outside of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Both teams have made some very good moves recently as well. The Rangers acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from the Saint Louis Blues and he scored on his first touch as a Ranger last week. The Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks and he has already scored multiple times and has made an immediate impact.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO