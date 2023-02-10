Robert Downey Jr. For The Fast And Furious? Sounds Like Vin Diesel Already Has An Entire Plan Mapped Out

With each new passing Fast and Furious movie, the “family” grows ever larger. The franchise has added the likes of Kurt Russell, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron to the ranks in recent installments. And based on what we know about the pending Fast X , Jason Momoa, West Side Story legend Rita Moreno , and Brie Larson are getting in on the pedal-smashing action. To the credit of the film’s directors, they have somehow fiugured out how to balance these new faces while still giving time (and screen time) to the franchise’s core of main characters. But as Universal ramps up for the launch of the first Fast X trailer – expected to arrive on Friday, Feb. 10 – Vin Diesel already is setting his sights on casting for the next (and reportedly last) installment of this saga of films.

The promotional campaign for Fast X is shifting into a higher gear. Replacement filmmaker Louis Leterrier has promised that this new chapter is going to be unleash war (against whom, we don’t yet know). This could have something to do with Charlize Theron’s Cipher character , or the mysterious figure played by Kurt Russell and his shadowy government ties. But during an L.A. event for the new Fast X trailer, Vin Diesel teased the presence of a villain being established for the next movie. And he told Variety he wants Robert Downey Jr. to step into the role. Said Diesel:

Without telling you too much about what happens in the future, there’s a character who is the antithesis of Dom, who is promoting AI and driverless cars and a philosophy that with that goes your freedom. There is somebody that believes that’s the future, and that’s at direct odds with the Toretto mentality.

LOL at “the Toretto mentality.” But yes, there’s room for exploration between the gear-head grease monkey that is Dominic Toretto and a cutting-edge tech villain who supports driverless cars and the pending advancements of the future. In a sense, that type of technology can make Toretto a relic. And this is a franchise that – say what you want about it – has figured out how to stay fresh and relevant for its target audience, and continue to bring the goods movie after movie.

As perfect as I think Robert Downey Jr. could be as a smug, self-satisfied tech mastermind matching wits with Vin Diesel, franchise icon Michelle Rodriguez has someone else in mind. She told Variety:

Who’s the guy from these amazing ‘Jason Bourne’ movies? Matt Damon! I fucking want Matt Damon. Matt Damon, would you be in a ‘Fast and Furious’ movie? C’mon, we got four Oscar winners, man. And you’re an Oscar winner!

He is, indeed. So if Downey doesn’t take the bait, perhaps Damon will sign on the dotted line, joining the massive Fast family . That character might sound a little too close to Tony Stark , anway, and we don’t need RDJ rehashing his most famous role for the benefit of the final Fast and Furious movie. Expect to hear more about the upcoming Fast X as we roll into Super Bowl weekend, as there’s going to be a new trailer, and information from the cast and crew. Game on!