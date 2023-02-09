ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Capital International Investors Cuts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)

Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.38MM shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT). This represents 3.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 14.30MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease...
Champlain Investment Partners Cuts Stake in Utz Brands (UTZ)

Fintel reports that Champlain Investment Partners has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.43MM shares of Utz Brands Inc (UTZ). This represents 6.71% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 5.51MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease in...
Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in Michael Baker (BKR)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 102.40MM shares of Michael Baker Corp (BKR). This represents 10.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 106.81MM shares and 12.30% of the company, a decrease in...
Unusual Put Option Trade in Progressive (PGR) Worth $82.15K

On February 13, 2023 at 15:12:35 (ET) an unusually large $82.15K block of Put contracts in Progressive (PGR) was bought, with a strike price of $135.00 / share, expiring in 4 days (on February 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in PGR options.
Stang Eric B Increases Position in Ooma (OOMA)

Fintel reports that Stang Eric B has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.40MM shares of Ooma Inc (OOMA). This represents 5.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 31, 2022 they reported 1.24MM shares and 5.17% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.04% and an increase in total ownership of 0.33% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Unusual Call Option Trade in Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Worth $333.79K

On February 13, 2023 at 12:52:21 (ET) an unusually large $333.79K block of Call contracts in Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) was bought, with a strike price of $46.00 / share, expiring in 11 days (on February 24, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.81 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.69 percentile of all recent large trades made in MRVL options.
Integrated Core Strategies Increases Position in ESM Acquisition (ESM)

Fintel reports that Integrated Core Strategies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.33MM shares of ESM Acquisition Corporation (ESM). This represents 7.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 1.77MM shares and 5.80% of the company, an increase in...
Northern Trust Cuts Stake in Kellogg (K)

Fintel reports that Northern Trust has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 60.23MM shares of Kellogg Company (K). This represents 17.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 62.36MM shares and 18.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.41% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stake in Edison International (EIX)

Fintel reports that Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.66MM shares of Edison International (EIX). This represents 4.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 21.57MM shares and 5.70% of the company, a decrease in...
Stephens & Co. Upgrades First American Financial (FAF)

On February 10, 2023, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for First American Financial from Equal-Weight to Overweight. As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for First American Financial is $61.20. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 1.68% from its latest reported closing price of $60.19.
Cactus WH Enterprises Cuts Stake in Cactus (WHD)

Fintel reports that Cactus WH Enterprises has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.41MM shares of Cactus Inc (WHD). This represents 17.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 15.09MM shares and 19.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.10% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
FIW's Underlying Holdings Imply 10% Gain Potential

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Water ETF (Symbol: FIW), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $92.73 per unit.
Cleveland Capital Management, L.l.c. Cuts Stake in Flux Power Holdings (FLUX)

Fintel reports that Cleveland Capital Management, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.00MM shares of Flux Power Holdings Inc (FLUX). This represents 6.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 26, 2018 they reported 1.80MM shares and 6.30% of the company, a...
Corning (GLW) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Corning said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share. At the current share price...

