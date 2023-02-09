Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Capital International Investors Increases Position in Seattle Genetics (SGEN)
Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.06MM shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN). This represents 9.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 12.78MM shares and 7.00% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Capital World Investors Increases Position in Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.92MM shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS). This represents 6.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 16, 2021 they reported 8.43MM shares and 2.80% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Capital International Investors Cuts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)
Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.38MM shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT). This represents 3.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 14.30MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ
Champlain Investment Partners Cuts Stake in Utz Brands (UTZ)
Fintel reports that Champlain Investment Partners has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.43MM shares of Utz Brands Inc (UTZ). This represents 6.71% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 5.51MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Increases Position in U.S. Lime & Minerals (USLM)
Fintel reports that Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.36MM shares of U.S. Lime & Minerals, Inc. (USLM). This represents 6.32% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.32MM shares and 5.58% of the company,...
NASDAQ
Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in Michael Baker (BKR)
Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 102.40MM shares of Michael Baker Corp (BKR). This represents 10.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 106.81MM shares and 12.30% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Unusual Put Option Trade in Progressive (PGR) Worth $82.15K
On February 13, 2023 at 15:12:35 (ET) an unusually large $82.15K block of Put contracts in Progressive (PGR) was bought, with a strike price of $135.00 / share, expiring in 4 days (on February 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in PGR options.
NASDAQ
Stang Eric B Increases Position in Ooma (OOMA)
Fintel reports that Stang Eric B has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.40MM shares of Ooma Inc (OOMA). This represents 5.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 31, 2022 they reported 1.24MM shares and 5.17% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.04% and an increase in total ownership of 0.33% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2005-NC1 (CARR)
Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 81.93MM shares of Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2005-NC1 (CARR). This represents 9.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated May 10, 2022 they reported 86.07MM shares and 10.10% of the company,...
NASDAQ
Unusual Call Option Trade in Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Worth $333.79K
On February 13, 2023 at 12:52:21 (ET) an unusually large $333.79K block of Call contracts in Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) was bought, with a strike price of $46.00 / share, expiring in 11 days (on February 24, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.81 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.69 percentile of all recent large trades made in MRVL options.
NASDAQ
Integrated Core Strategies Increases Position in ESM Acquisition (ESM)
Fintel reports that Integrated Core Strategies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.33MM shares of ESM Acquisition Corporation (ESM). This represents 7.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 1.77MM shares and 5.80% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Northern Trust Cuts Stake in Kellogg (K)
Fintel reports that Northern Trust has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 60.23MM shares of Kellogg Company (K). This represents 17.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 62.36MM shares and 18.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.41% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stake in Edison International (EIX)
Fintel reports that Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.66MM shares of Edison International (EIX). This represents 4.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 21.57MM shares and 5.70% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Stephens & Co. Upgrades First American Financial (FAF)
On February 10, 2023, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for First American Financial from Equal-Weight to Overweight. As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for First American Financial is $61.20. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 1.68% from its latest reported closing price of $60.19.
NASDAQ
Punch & Associates Investment Management Increases Position in RF Industries (RFIL)
Fintel reports that Punch & Associates Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.60MM shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL). This represents 5.88% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.57MM shares and 5.71% of the company, an...
NASDAQ
Cactus WH Enterprises Cuts Stake in Cactus (WHD)
Fintel reports that Cactus WH Enterprises has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.41MM shares of Cactus Inc (WHD). This represents 17.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 15.09MM shares and 19.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.10% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
FIW's Underlying Holdings Imply 10% Gain Potential
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Water ETF (Symbol: FIW), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $92.73 per unit.
NASDAQ
Cleveland Capital Management, L.l.c. Cuts Stake in Flux Power Holdings (FLUX)
Fintel reports that Cleveland Capital Management, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.00MM shares of Flux Power Holdings Inc (FLUX). This represents 6.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 26, 2018 they reported 1.80MM shares and 6.30% of the company, a...
NASDAQ
Corning (GLW) Declares $0.28 Dividend
Corning said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share. At the current share price...
NASDAQ
Carlyle Group’s Latest Trades Are Out. Here Are The Asset Managers Largest Listed Portfolio Movements Quarter
This week, alternative asset management and private equity behemoth Carlyle Group Inc reported its latest trades for the December quarter. The institution was founded in 1987 and currently operates 29 offices across 5 continents and aims to drive positive change from embedded impact across their investment process. The global fund...
