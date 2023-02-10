ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Flight attendants explain the best way to get cheap first class tickets

First class tickets can be more expensive than the holiday itself so many of us swerve away from the idea all together. But what if I told you that there's some 'secret' ways you could get cheaper tickets, without breaking the bank. A group of flight attendants have been sharing...
msn.com

Woman Uses Straws to Clean Her Oven and the Results Are Amazing

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. As much as I love to spend time in the kitchen cooking and baking, cleaning isn’t exactly what I want to call a fun activity to do unless of course I have a great podcast or music playlist and a few good cleaning hacks to make the job easier.
The Independent

US airlines ranked from worst to best

Following a tremendously challenging year in air travel that saw rafts of flight cancellations and industry issues, the Wall Street Journal has released its annual ranking of the major US airlines. The list includes one surprise: Southwest Airlines, whose holiday meltdown stranded thousands of passengers at airports across the country over Christmas, finished in third place, trailing only perennially strong entrants Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines. Jet Blue finished in last place out of the nine airlines ranked, trailing budget airlines Frontier and Spirit. United Airlines, Allegiant Air, and American Airlines finished in fourth through sixth.The top three airlines...
Apartment Therapy

A Boeing 737 Is Being Converted Into the Ultimate Tropical Villa in Bali

Imagine peering out of an airplane window and seeing a stunning view of a cliff by the sea. Only, you’re not on a flight, you’re in an Airbnb!. In Bali, a decommissioned Boeing 737 is being turned into an Airbnb that hopes to turn dreaded long-haul flights into the ultimate tropical getaway. According to Insider, the plane was previously owned by Indonesian airline Mandala Air, which went out of business in 2014. 31-year-old entrepreneur Felix Demin then acquired the aircraft and is currently converting it into The Private Jet Villa.
Robb Report

This Design Firm Wants Your First-Class Airline Cabin to Have Its Own Bathroom—and We Can’t Argue

Airlines have been phasing out first class over the last decade, but one UK design firm hopes it can revive it with one key ingredient: a toilet. Improved business-class options and increasing premium economy experiences have crowded out first class, but Factorydesign believes there’s a new level of luxury airlines can tap into. That’s where the firm’s En Suite concept comes in. The company has laid out individual first-class suites that include their own bathroom, giving passengers an extra layer of privacy on their flight. No more crowding outside the cockpit to use the communal loo. The design goes beyond a...
9to5Mac

AirTag reveals airline donated couple’s lost luggage to charity without explanation

As I wrote last month, AirTags are an indispensable travel accessory, especially for your checked luggage. Now, a couple in Canada is crediting an AirTag with helping them locate their lost luggage, but not before they watched it travel through Quebec and Ontario and sit at a mysterious storage facility for months, without any help from Air Canada.
disneyfoodblog.com

One Airline Is Offering UNLIMITED Flights for $399

We know we are! There are plenty of awesome vacation options to check out this year, whether you’re planning on visiting Disneyland Resort to celebrate new offerings there, taking a cruise, or even flying across the world to explore new places. And if your travel includes some visits to the airport, we’ve got a flight DEAL you might be interested in!
BoardingArea

Qatar Airways reopens its Paris Charles de Gaulle Premium Lounge

In a sign that things are returning to some sense of normality, with Qatar Airways is reopening its Premium Lounge at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport. This is to complement the airline’s triple daily flights to Doha. It is available for Premium passengers (First and Business Class passengers) and eligible oneworld alliance partners.
The Independent

Don’t ask to swap seats – but it’s fine to recline: The new travel etiquette

Inspired by The Cut’s viral (and admittedly “deranged”) list of rules for a post-Covid society, the travel desk thought it would compile a fresh etiquette guide for the modern traveller. Buckle up (and don’t unbuckle until that seatbelt sign is off): here’s our 25-point guide to being a good travel citizen this year.Air travel1. Get your hand luggage in order...No one likes that person dropping pens, used tissues and screwed-up receipts as they rifle for their passport or liquids. So do yourself and all of us a favour by getting a cabin bag with a zip pocket or compartment at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy