Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Allete Inc (Symbol: ALE), where a total volume of 1,858 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 185,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60% of ALE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 309,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,800 underlying shares of ALE. Below is a chart showing ALE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

9 HOURS AGO