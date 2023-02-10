Read full article on original website
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Building wealth is a lot like sailing a ship, if you think about it. You need the right direction, a solid plan, and patience with unpredictable weather conditions. And just like with a ship, even a small investment can really pay off. Noticed how Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose...
Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2005-NC1 (CARR)
Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 81.93MM shares of Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2005-NC1 (CARR). This represents 9.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated May 10, 2022 they reported 86.07MM shares and 10.10% of the company,...
Capital International Investors Cuts Stake in Air Lease (AL)
Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.86MM shares of Air Lease Corp (AL). This represents 4.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 10, 2022 they reported 7.01MM shares and 6.10% of the company, a decrease in...
Northern Trust Cuts Stake in Kellogg (K)
Fintel reports that Northern Trust has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 60.23MM shares of Kellogg Company (K). This represents 17.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 62.36MM shares and 18.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.41% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock to Buy in February
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) might not fit the conventional definition of an under-the-radar stock. The company dates back to 1956 and is one of the best-known names in home furnishings retail. It also owns West Elm and Pottery Barn. But as a stock, it doesn't get much attention from Wall Street...
Capital World Investors Increases Position in Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.92MM shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS). This represents 6.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 16, 2021 they reported 8.43MM shares and 2.80% of the company, an increase in...
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed the most recent trading day at $37.11, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.35%. Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain...
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ALE, MDLZ, AJRD
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Allete Inc (Symbol: ALE), where a total volume of 1,858 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 185,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60% of ALE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 309,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,800 underlying shares of ALE. Below is a chart showing ALE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Champlain Investment Partners Cuts Stake in Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)
Fintel reports that Champlain Investment Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.34MM shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII). This represents 5.58% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.49MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in...
Unusual Put Option Trade in Progressive (PGR) Worth $82.15K
On February 13, 2023 at 15:12:35 (ET) an unusually large $82.15K block of Put contracts in Progressive (PGR) was bought, with a strike price of $135.00 / share, expiring in 4 days (on February 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in PGR options.
Top AI Stocks To Buy Now? 3 In Focus
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the way businesses operate and drive growth. It is a branch of computer science that deals with creating intelligent machines that can perform tasks that typically require human intelligence such as speech recognition, visual perception, decision-making, and language translation. AI has been making significant progress in recent years, due in part to advances in machine learning and data processing, and is poised to revolutionize many industries, including healthcare, finance, and retail.
FS KKR Capital (FSK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, FS KKR Capital (FSK) closed at $19.74, marking a +0.71% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.35%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed the most recent trading day at $313.74, moving +1.24% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.35%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
American Electric Power (AEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
American Electric Power (AEP) closed at $91.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.6% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.35%. Heading into today, shares of...
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) closed at $43.03, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.35%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ)
Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.69MM shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ). This represents 3.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 8.83MM shares and 5.40% of the company, a decrease in...
Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) closed at $5.47, marking a -0.73% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.35%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Nine Energy Service (NINE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Nine Energy Service (NINE) closed at $10.92, marking a -1.27% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.35%. Coming into today, shares of the oilfield...
Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Asure Software Inc (ASUR) closed at $10.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.68% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.35%. Coming into today, shares of...
Albany International (AIN) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Albany International (AIN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.70 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.85 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.14%. A quarter...
