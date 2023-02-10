Read full article on original website
On Valentine's Day 2000, a 9-year-old girl packed her bag and snuck out. Then, a bizarre discovery was made.
Harold and Iquilla Degree got married on Valentine's Day, 1988. They had their son, O'Bryant, in 1989 and their daughter, Asha, in 1990. Since the siblings were only 11 months apart, they were very close and even shared a bedroom in their apartment on Oakcrest Drive in Shelby, North Carolina.
Treasure at Goodwill: A man knew he had hit the jackpot when he spotted a "worn out" $6 watch
There are quite a few incidents of people finding valuable objects but not realizing their true value until the object has been examined by an expert. The few, lucky people who appear on the Antiques Roadshow are prime examples of this.
A teacher becomes popular on twitter after a student’s father shares pictures of the plush toys he created
A teacher’s love knows no bounds, especially when it comes to connecting with her students. In Melbourne, Australia, a teacher went above and beyond to bring her students’ drawings to life by creating plush toys. The story was shared on Twitter by the father of one of her students, Oscar, who was left in awe of the teacher’s creativity and dedication.
In the 2014, a Couple Realized That They Were Actual Siblings. They Decided to Stay Together Anyways
In a tale of love, loss, and family reunions, a Brazilian couple's lives were forever changed when they discovered the shocking truth about their relationship. Adriana and Leandro, who met in the early 2000s and quickly fell in love, were married and had a daughter together.
A toddler's toybox trinket purchased for just $30 is discovered to be a precious brooch once worn by Russian royalty
In 2011, a British woman Thea Jourdan bought a sparkly brooch at a thrift store in the UK for around $30. Thea assumed that the brooch was a piece of costume jewelry and that the diamonds surrounding the large orange gemstone in the center were fake.
thebrag.com
Track by track: Baby Cool breaks down ‘Earthling on the Road to Self Love’
“At the end of the day it’s so strange and beautiful to be alive in the first place.” This is how Grace Cuell, the artist behind Baby Cool, describes “Daydream’, the final song from her debut album, and it’s a sentiment that could also accurately capture the record’s sense of wonderment as a whole.
M&Ms Kicks Out Maya Rudolph, Brings Back the Original Candies After Super Bowl Fiasco
It looks like the M&M spokescandies are back after the candy company revealed that they would be retiring them in favor of Maya Rudolph. Rudolph appeared in a few commercials as the new spokesperson and revealed her new Ma&ya's clam candy. There were a few Super Bowl commercials leading up to the big reveal, and ...
thebrag.com
Al Perkins reveals he was “cut off” from alcohol twice at MAFS dinner parties
MAFS star Al Perkins, who took part in season nine of the experiment, has revealed that producers cut him off from alcohol twice at the show’s dinner parties. “The producers and everyone on married side, they’re very responsible and they’re quite strict on, on how much [alcohol] you have. Cause they don’t want you slurring on TV or looking drunk or things like that. So they made sure that we were responsible on how much we drank,” he told The Brag.
