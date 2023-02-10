Open in App
Cleveland, OH
WATCH: Joe Thomas gets the famous Hall of Fame knock on his door

By Cory Kinnan,

7 days ago
The Cleveland Browns have a first-ballot Hall of Famer in left tackle Joe Thomas. After retiring after the 2017 season, Thomas did not have to wait long to get fitted for his gold jacket. Every year, the Pro Football Hall of Fame then releases heartwarming videos of each of the inductees getting the knock on their door. For Thomas, it was long-time Seattle Seahawks left tackle and class of 2014 Hall of Famer Walter Jones who met Thomas with his news.

You can also hear one of Thomas’ children yelling, “I love you guys for picking my dad!” in the background of the video. What a moment that Thomas and his family will never forget.

