Open in App
Snohomish County, WA
See more from this location?
KIRO 7 Seattle

83-year-old Snohomish man with dementia still missing days after Silver Alert issued

By Colleen West,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01SYNx_0kjCrfoK00

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and volunteers continue to search for a man who is the subject of a Silver Alert.

Deputies say 83-year-old Roderick Lathan left his home in Snohomish without telling his wife at 1:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.

He was driving a 2005 black GMC Sierra truck with Washington license plate #B64341V.

“The truck was reportedly abandoned near Rat Trap Pass in the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, about a 50-minute drive from Darrington,” HeraldNet reported .

Lathan has dementia and does not normally drive.

He is described as white, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing light-colored pants, a brown and white flannel shirt, a dark wool jacket and a baseball cap.

Members of Snohomish County Volunteer Search and Rescue have been searching for Lathan. A chopper, drones and mountain rescue teams from outside Snohomish County have assisted with the search.

Anyone who sees Lathan is asked to call 911 to report his location.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State
Residents rattled by hidden cameras discovered in front of homes in Washington neighborhood
Redmond, WA10 hours ago
Wrong-way driver in fatal I-5 crash arrested nearly a year later
Bellingham, WA3 days ago
A Bellingham firefighter died of cancer. The city settled a occupational disease lawsuit
Bellingham, WA1 day ago
Most Popular
Man arrested with butcher knife after two killed in Kitsap County
Bremerton, WA2 hours ago
Bellingham pedestrian dies after collisions on Samish Way
Bellingham, WA7 hours ago
Homicide investigation underway near Auburn
Auburn, WA9 hours ago
Homicide investigation at Auburn property is second in 3 months
Auburn, WA5 hours ago
Seattle police investigating reported carjacking, kidnapping in Yesler Terrace neighborhood
Seattle, WA1 day ago
WSP seeks witnesses to hit-and-run collision on SR 516 near Kent
Kent, WA2 days ago
Missing 10-year-old boy in Everett found safe
Everett, WA4 days ago
2 women robbed at gunpoint on Riverfront Trail in Snohomish; suspect sought
Snohomish, WA3 days ago
Convicted bank robber arrested for string of thefts in King County
Snoqualmie, WA1 day ago
Police searching for 3 men accused of robbing West Seattle business at gunpoint
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Seattle police investigating after 2 injured in South Park shooting
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Kitsap and Pierce counties to conduct DUI emphasis patrols
Tacoma, WA3 days ago
Four people robbed at gunpoint on Riverfront Trail in Snohomish
Snohomish, WA4 days ago
Squatters take over Lynnwood property; already back following SWAT raid
Lynnwood, WA3 days ago
Seattle man arrested after trying to break into car while intoxicated
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Fleeing Auburn robbery suspects nearly hit train, one hides in tree
Auburn, WA3 days ago
Two Injured in Road Rage Shooting on I-5, Suspect at Large
Seattle, WA1 day ago
7 residents displaced following Marysville apartment fire
Marysville, WA2 days ago
Suspect charged with shooting, running over Everett police officer appears in court
Everett, WA3 days ago
Body Found Below Chelan Dam Identified
Chelan, WA5 days ago
Shots fired over road rage incident in Everett
Everett, WA4 days ago
Officials investigating after woman found dead with gunshot wound in Enumclaw
Enumclaw, WA6 days ago
Drugs worth more than $2M seized during search near Renton
Renton, WA4 days ago
Local woman pleads guilty to DUI that caused death of two people
Avon, OH4 days ago
Avalanche Warning in effect for mountain passes with rain, Wind Advisories in lowlands
Snoqualmie Pass, WA8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy