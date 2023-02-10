83-year-old Snohomish man with dementia still missing days after Silver Alert issued

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and volunteers continue to search for a man who is the subject of a Silver Alert.

Deputies say 83-year-old Roderick Lathan left his home in Snohomish without telling his wife at 1:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.

He was driving a 2005 black GMC Sierra truck with Washington license plate #B64341V.

“The truck was reportedly abandoned near Rat Trap Pass in the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, about a 50-minute drive from Darrington,” HeraldNet reported .

Lathan has dementia and does not normally drive.

He is described as white, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing light-colored pants, a brown and white flannel shirt, a dark wool jacket and a baseball cap.

Members of Snohomish County Volunteer Search and Rescue have been searching for Lathan. A chopper, drones and mountain rescue teams from outside Snohomish County have assisted with the search.

Anyone who sees Lathan is asked to call 911 to report his location.