Lindsay Lohan's siblings walk the runway as she supports from front row

Lindsay Lohan and her siblings are taking on New York Fashion Week.

The actress, 36, sat front row and watched as her younger siblings, Ali, 29, and Dakota, 26, walked the runway at the Christian Siriano fall/winter 2023 NYFW show on Thursday in New York.

She shared several clips on her Instagram story of her siblings' walks during the star-studded show.

Dakota was outfitted in a floor-length, all-black look that featured a deep-V plunging neckline.

Jp Yim/Getty Images for Christian Siria - PHOTO: Dakota Lohan walks the runway at Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 NYFW Show at Gotham Hall on Feb. 9, 2023 in New York City.

Ali, who recently appeared alongside Lindsay in her latest rom-com "Falling for Christmas," also sported an all-black look down the runway.

Jp Yim/Getty Images - PHOTO: Ali Lohan walks the runway at Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 NYFW Show at Gotham Hall on Feb. 9, 2023 in New York City.

Lindsay was dressed in a copper look from Siriano for the show; she also shared some photos of her glam on social media.

Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images - PHOTO: Lindsay Lohan poses backstage at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 NYFW Show at Gotham Hall on Feb. 9, 2023 in New York City.

The actress shared a selfie with Quinta Brunson and Julia Stiles, who also sat front row at the designer show.