ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Trash pickup suspended - put carts out for tomorrow, Snow emergency tonight - park on the EVEN side, West area plan meeting for tonight cancelled, Chief Barnes update tomorrow noon

City of Madison Wisconsin
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
City of Madison Wisconsin

Family Definition at Plan Commission Tonight

This evening's Plan Commission meeting starts at 5:30 and will take up the proposed revision of the family definition occupancy restriction in our zoning ordinance. You may submit comments to pccomments@cityofmadison.com, watch the meeting by clicking here or register to speak by clicking here. Mayor Rhodes-Conway has requested the Plan...
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Meeting and Event Highlights for the Week of February 13, 2023

Highlights for this week include a request by the Mayor to delay a decision to update the definition of "Family" for zoning purposes, establish a building energy savings code, deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail for the 2023 spring primary, and a second virtual West Area Plan Kickoff Meeting on 2/13/23.
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

From Tragedy, a Tradition of Giving Back

Sable Flames, Inc. Celebrates 30 Years of Outreach. When fire tore through an apartment on Somerset Circle in the Town of Madison on March 13, 1990, five young children died and a community became divided. Witnesses questioned whether race was a factor in the emergency response and in the tragic outcome. Neighbors who bore witness were distraught that they couldn't do more to save the lives of the children.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy