CandysDirt.com

What's Developing: UnionMain Homes Debuts in Lavon's Lake Breeze Community

UnionMain Homes at Lake Breeze is a new master-planned community in Lavon, Texas set to open on February 6, 2023. Lake Breeze offers spacious, modern floor plans on oversized lots with close access to Lake Lavon in the Community ISD. With a wide range of floorplans and lot sizes, there’s something for everyone.
LAVON, TX
Brianna Cannon brings fashion accessories to Plano

Brianna Cannon brings fashion accessories to Plano

Brianna Cannon offers a collection of fashion accessories, including officially licensed NCAA Gameday jewelry. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Accessory brand Brianna Cannon opened its first storefront Nov. 16, according to a spokesperson for the company. The business is located at 1900 Preston Road, Ste. 155, and offers earrings, headbands, necklaces, bracelets, sunglasses and more. Brianna Cannon also carries officially licensed NCAA Gameday jewelry and has accessories for every major holiday, season and special occasion, according to the company's website. 469-847-8877. https://briannacannon.com/
PLANO, TX
CandysDirt.com

Suburb Sunday: 3 Prosper Homes That Offer the Best of Both Worlds

As the DFW region continues to evolve, expand, and extend, families are flocking to North Texas. With a network of suburbs to rival any metropolitan area in the world, residents here enjoy a higher standard of living. In fact, new research by the University of Pennsylvania found that Plano and Frisco ranked five and six across the entire country for happiest cities. Among these picturesque North Texas communities, Prosper is beginning to make headlines.
PROSPER, TX
Buybuy Baby plans to close Lewisville location

Buybuy Baby plans to close Lewisville location

Buybuy Baby is expected to close its Lewisville location. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Buybuy Baby is expected to close its Lewisville location. A closing date has not yet been determined. The store is located at 719 Hebron Parkway. The Lewisville location is offering discounted items in an effort to clear the store’s shelves. Buybuy Baby’s selection includes clothes, strollers, car seats, nursing and feeding items, and more. Modified hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sundays. 972-538-3729. www.buybuybaby.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond closing 14 Texas stores, 150 nationwide

NEW YORK — Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The announcement came after the company based in Union, New Jersey, said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company's common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.
TEXAS STATE
Building Design & Construction

Dallas to get a 19-story, 351-unit residential high-rise

In Dallas, work has begun on a new multifamily high-rise called The Oliver. The 19-story, 351-unit apartment building will be located within The Central, a 27-acre mixed-use development near the Knox/Henderson neighborhood north of downtown Dallas. StreetLights Residential, a developer of luxury multifamily and mixed-use communities, and Mitsui Fudosan America...
DALLAS, TX
tourcounsel.com

Southwest Center Mall | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas

Southwest Center Mall, formerly Red Bird Mall, is a shopping mall located in Dallas, Texas. Originally owned by the DeBartolo family, it opened in 1975. It was, and remains, the only major one located in the southern half of Dallas. Its original name, Red Bird Mall, came from the Red Bird area of Dallas in which it is located.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

MF Creative Designs offering boutique studio space in Richardson

MF Creative Designs opened in mid-January in Richardson at 2051 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 102. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) MF Creative Designs opened in mid-January in Richardson at 2051 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 102. The branding house is designed for events and corporations as a meeting and production space by appointment only. MF Creative Designs, which is owned and operated by principal designer Melanie Frazier, offers a variety of boutique and graphic design needs, according to its website. 214-412-1051. www.mfcreativedesigns.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Ramen Akira opens in Flower Mound

Ramen Akira opens in Flower Mound

Chef Akira Imamura at Ramen Akira. (Courtesy Ramen Akira) Ramen Akira has opened a new location in Lakeside, next door to the Tavern at Lakeside at 2600 Lakeside Parkway, Ste. 120. Ramen Akira provides traditional Japanese ramen with a slight Italian twist, according to its website. The Flower Mound location...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
richardsontoday.com

DART Silver Line Bridge Work Continues; More Closures Planned on US 75

Construction on the DART Silver Line will necessitate daily lane closures on and along US 75 next week (Feb. 15-20) between Campbell Road and Plano Parkway. Crews are preparing to set the beams for the Silver Line rail bridge that will span US 75. Nightly closures on US 75 will begin at 9 p.m. each day at various locations throughout the week; single lane closures on the frontage roads will occur 24/7 or as needed to stage the beams for the night construction. Crews will set one span per night starting on the east side and moving west. For details on specific closures, click here.
PLANO, TX
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Hidden on Oak Street

Roanoke history lies nestled in amongst the current businesses, keeping its story quiet. Are you as guilty of this as I am? As I drive, I’m so focused on my destination – and the other vehicles on the road – that I rarely pay attention to my surroundings.
ROANOKE, TX
Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX

