Construction on the DART Silver Line will necessitate daily lane closures on and along US 75 next week (Feb. 15-20) between Campbell Road and Plano Parkway. Crews are preparing to set the beams for the Silver Line rail bridge that will span US 75. Nightly closures on US 75 will begin at 9 p.m. each day at various locations throughout the week; single lane closures on the frontage roads will occur 24/7 or as needed to stage the beams for the night construction. Crews will set one span per night starting on the east side and moving west. For details on specific closures, click here.

PLANO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO