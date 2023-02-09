Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frisco Restaurant Celebrates Valentine's Day with a Delicious Giveaway: Free Chicken for a Year!Ash JurbergFrisco, TX
Deli News Makes a Colossal Onion Burger, and More!Steven DoyleDallas, TX
Popular grocery chain to open third store in Frisco as grocery war heats up in North TexasAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
What is redlining and how has it impacted the Black community?Rex Ravita IIDallas, TX
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Related
CandysDirt.com
What’s Developing: UnionMain Homes Debuts in Lavon’s Lake Breeze Community
UnionMain Homes at Lake Breeze is a new master-planned community in Lavon, Texas set to open on February 6, 2023. Lake Breeze offers spacious, modern floor plans on oversized lots with close access to Lake Lavon in the Community ISD. With a wide range of floorplans and lot sizes, there’s something for everyone.
Brianna Cannon brings fashion accessories to Plano
Brianna Cannon offers a collection of fashion accessories, including officially licensed NCAA Gameday jewelry. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Accessory brand Brianna Cannon opened its first storefront Nov. 16, according to a spokesperson for the company. The business is located at 1900 Preston Road, Ste. 155, and offers earrings, headbands, necklaces, bracelets, sunglasses and more. Brianna Cannon also carries officially licensed NCAA Gameday jewelry and has accessories for every major holiday, season and special occasion, according to the company's website. 469-847-8877. https://briannacannon.com/
CandysDirt.com
Suburb Sunday: 3 Prosper Homes That Offer the Best of Both Worlds
As the DFW region continues to evolve, expand, and extend, families are flocking to North Texas. With a network of suburbs to rival any metropolitan area in the world, residents here enjoy a higher standard of living. In fact, new research by the University of Pennsylvania found that Plano and Frisco ranked five and six across the entire country for happiest cities. Among these picturesque North Texas communities, Prosper is beginning to make headlines.
Ascension Coffee bringing cafe concept to East Dallas chapel
Ascension Coffee is opening its newest location in the former White Rock Community Chapel. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Dallas-based Ascension Coffee is set to open its “most unique location yet” in the Casa Linda neighborhood. Giving a former community gathering place new life, plans to open an Ascension Coffee...
Buybuy Baby plans to close Lewisville location
Buybuy Baby is expected to close its Lewisville location. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Buybuy Baby is expected to close its Lewisville location. A closing date has not yet been determined. The store is located at 719 Hebron Parkway. The Lewisville location is offering discounted items in an effort to clear the store’s shelves. Buybuy Baby’s selection includes clothes, strollers, car seats, nursing and feeding items, and more. Modified hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sundays. 972-538-3729. www.buybuybaby.com.
CBS Austin
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond closing 14 Texas stores, 150 nationwide
NEW YORK — Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The announcement came after the company based in Union, New Jersey, said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company's common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.
Building Design & Construction
Dallas to get a 19-story, 351-unit residential high-rise
In Dallas, work has begun on a new multifamily high-rise called The Oliver. The 19-story, 351-unit apartment building will be located within The Central, a 27-acre mixed-use development near the Knox/Henderson neighborhood north of downtown Dallas. StreetLights Residential, a developer of luxury multifamily and mixed-use communities, and Mitsui Fudosan America...
tourcounsel.com
Southwest Center Mall | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
Southwest Center Mall, formerly Red Bird Mall, is a shopping mall located in Dallas, Texas. Originally owned by the DeBartolo family, it opened in 1975. It was, and remains, the only major one located in the southern half of Dallas. Its original name, Red Bird Mall, came from the Red Bird area of Dallas in which it is located.
MF Creative Designs offering boutique studio space in Richardson
MF Creative Designs opened in mid-January in Richardson at 2051 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 102. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) MF Creative Designs opened in mid-January in Richardson at 2051 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 102. The branding house is designed for events and corporations as a meeting and production space by appointment only. MF Creative Designs, which is owned and operated by principal designer Melanie Frazier, offers a variety of boutique and graphic design needs, according to its website. 214-412-1051. www.mfcreativedesigns.com.
Medical City Frisco secures top 5% ranking of best US hospitals
Medical City Frisco, located at 5500 Frisco Square Blvd. in Frisco, secured a top 5% ranking in an America's 250 Best Hospitals list. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Medical City Frisco was at the top of the leaderboard on a list of America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2023, according to a Medical City Frisco news release.
These Texas coffee shops were named among the best coffee shops in the US: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always going to be a good day when you start it with a latte, wow, that should actually be on a t-shirt. We are talking about one of the best and most beloved coffee drinks out there, the latte as it is National Latte Day on Saturday, Feb. 11!
CandysDirt.com
This Hillcrest Estates Italian Villa Was Built For Memories That Last a Lifetime
This one is bittersweet for me because I know this gorgeous Hillcrest Estates Italian villa well and will miss the experience it offers every time I enter the front door. But, most of all, I will miss the sound of music and laughter because this house has always been filled with joy.
Dallas-staple Capelli Salon offers hair beautification in Frisco
Voted as one of the best hair salons in Dallas by D Magazine, Capelli Salon provides everything from hair extension services to highlights and lowlights—all for Frisco residents. (Riley Farrell/Community Impact) Frisco’s Capelli Salon opened in October and is welcoming new clients and styling locks at 3311 Preston Road....
7 restaurants that opened at The Star in Frisco in 2022
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will opened a new location at The Star in Frisco. (Courtesy Pete's Dueling Piano Bar) Looking to try a new restaurant in Frisco? Check out these seven restaurants that opened their doors at The Star in 2022. 1. Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar. The new...
Ramen Akira opens in Flower Mound
Chef Akira Imamura at Ramen Akira. (Courtesy Ramen Akira) Ramen Akira has opened a new location in Lakeside, next door to the Tavern at Lakeside at 2600 Lakeside Parkway, Ste. 120. Ramen Akira provides traditional Japanese ramen with a slight Italian twist, according to its website. The Flower Mound location...
richardsontoday.com
DART Silver Line Bridge Work Continues; More Closures Planned on US 75
Construction on the DART Silver Line will necessitate daily lane closures on and along US 75 next week (Feb. 15-20) between Campbell Road and Plano Parkway. Crews are preparing to set the beams for the Silver Line rail bridge that will span US 75. Nightly closures on US 75 will begin at 9 p.m. each day at various locations throughout the week; single lane closures on the frontage roads will occur 24/7 or as needed to stage the beams for the night construction. Crews will set one span per night starting on the east side and moving west. For details on specific closures, click here.
This Dallas restaurant is the best date night spot in Texas & among best in US: report
It's date night season as love is in the air for Valentine's Day around the country and you need to be sure to find some good spots to take your significant other out to for a good time.
History Uncovered: Hidden on Oak Street
Roanoke history lies nestled in amongst the current businesses, keeping its story quiet. Are you as guilty of this as I am? As I drive, I’m so focused on my destination – and the other vehicles on the road – that I rarely pay attention to my surroundings.
Lewisville ISD announces March job fair
Lewisville ISD will host a job fair March 25. (Tim Glaze/Community Impact) Lewisville ISD will host an in-person job fair for open positions within the district March 25, the district announced. The job fair will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. at Hebron High School, located at 4207 Plano Parkway, Carrollton.
fox4news.com
New construction on Fort Worth's University Drive will bring traffic delays
FORT WORTH, Texas - Construction starts Monday on a Fort Worth road project designed to improve safety on a busy university boulevard. The project will add a median, bike lanes and a traffic signal, but it means drivers should be prepared for some traffic delays during construction. One of the...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0