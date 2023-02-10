Aurora man says stray bullet hit him in the head through apartment window

DENVER GAZETTE FILE PHOTO

An Aurora man was shot in the head early Friday after he says a stray bullet flew through his apartment window.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex near 10700 E. Exposition Ave. in Aurora just after midnight Friday, according to an Aurora Police Department tweet at 12:33 a.m.

The victim called 9-1-1 and was awake and talking as responders took him to a hospital, according to police.

Detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 .