Dayton, OH
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Dayton Drubs Koinonia, 69-30

7 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, NJ -- Dayton raced out to a 25-point lead after one quarter and went on to a 69-30 boys basketball victory over Koinonia on Thursday.

Lujuan Quinones scored 22 points for the Bulldogs (8-12), who led, 29-4, after a quarter and 46-16 at halftime.

Aden Pecana finished with 19 points for Dayton, which also beat Koinonia, 70-44, on Jan. 30. The Bulldogs are schedule to play at South Hunterdon on Saturday.

