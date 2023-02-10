Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Fans hope Pokemon Day 2023 will include Nintendo Switch Online announcement
Pokemon Day 2023 is just around the corner, and many fans are theorizing about what could be revealed during the franchise’s birthday celebration. Some are hopeful for an announcement regarding the older games in the series. Delving back through the older games in preparation for events like Pokemon Day...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends fans split over “dumb” Team Deathmatch feature
Apex Legends fans are split over the Team Deathmatch feature which will force them to play with random teammates. Season 16 of Apex is set to bring a variety of huge changes to the game, with one of the most important changes is the addition of a completely new game mode to the battle royale.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players claim “indie titles” are better supported amid Season 2 backlash
Grievances towards Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 developers continue as players now claim “indie titles” receive better post-launch content than the newest entry into the AAA franchise. The second season of Modern Warfare 2 is right on the doorstep, with new game modes, maps, guns, and store...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 specialist reveals unique Lachmann Sub with “ridiculous” hip fire
Warzone 2 content creator tcTekk has explained his build of the Lachmann SMG, claiming it has a “godlike” hip-fire performance. With how ridiculously dominant the Fennec is in Warzone 2, many do not consider other submachine guns to fill its slot, but some go against the grain to find alternatives to the meta weapon.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players roast “underwhelming” nuke Blueprint reward
Warzone 2 players are upset over the final reward for completing the extensive Champion’s Quest. They have gone online to voice their opinions about the Brass Tacks blueprint. Questing in games like Warzone 2 is part of unlocking different skins, weapons, and many other rewards. The process gives players...
dexerto.com
iiTzTimmy worried Apex Legends’ new Nemesis AR is “way too strong”
100 Thieves’ Timothy ‘iiTzTimmy’ An has expressed concern that Apex Legends Season 16’s new assault rifle – the burst fire Nemesis – will drop far “too strong”. Apex Legends Season 16, despite skipping a Legend for the first time in the battle...
dexerto.com
Legendary CoD sniper Spratt announces move to Warzone from multiplayer
Fan favorite YouTuber James “Spratt” announced his intentions to explore new content after dedicating 15 years to Call of Duty multiplayer. Modern Warfare 2 marks the end of an era for yet another iconic CoD community member. First, Seth ‘Scump‘ Abner shocked everyone by announcing his retirement from professional CoD, and then Anthony ‘Methodz‘ Zinni called it a career after 11 years of competing.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 weapon glitch causes player to lose match
A new glitch in Warzone 2 caused a player’s gun to stop shooting mid-clip, costing the team the win. Bugs and glitches can disrupt a player’s game in many ways, forcing one to redo a mission or restart the entire game. When those things happen in multiplayer matches,...
dexerto.com
Hilarious Overwatch 2 bug leaves Orisa players in an eternal spin
Overwatch 2’s newest season has caused a new bug for Orisa that results in her ultimate being unable to recast, leaving players in quite the spin. Overwatch 2 has had its fair share of bugs in its time. With heaps of heroes, maps, and interactions, it’s only fair that a bug would occur every so often. Especially with the release of the newest season, Blizzard seems to have left some loose ends within the patch.
dexerto.com
Adin Ross announces plans to stream on new platform amid Twitch ‘silencing’
Adin Ross has announced he’s bringing his stream to a new platform after being “silenced” by Twitch following repeated ban threats. Adin Ross is one of the biggest names on Twitch. Known for his over-the-top personality and for collaborating with some of the other top streamers on the website, his rise to fame happened primarily on the Purple brand.
dexerto.com
Super Mario Bros Plumbing trailer features hidden message from Charlie Day’s Luigi
The Super Mario Bros. move is on the horizon and the new Plumbing trailer has a secret message from Luigi, played by Charlie Day, hidden inside of it. Illumination’s Super Mario Bros. film is a star-studded adaptation of the beloved video game franchise and the marketing for the movie is now utilizing Charlie Day’s signature silliness.
dexerto.com
How to Watch Logan Paul & KSI’s Prime Super Bowl Commercial
KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime Hydration had its own Super Bowl ad this year. Here’s everything we know about Prime’s Super Bowl commercial, including how to watch it. Since unveiling their product last year, the two YouTube stars have taken over a portion of the hydration beverage market — with Prime absolutely flying off shelves in both the UK and the US.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players urge devs to give the same “love and support” Fortnite gets
Modern Warfare 2 players have encouraged the devs over at Infinity Ward to give the same level of “love and support” to the game as Epic Games have given, and continue to show, to Fortnite. Gaming, and live service games in particular, have been changed for good since...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 puts almost every Legendary skin from OW1 up for purchase
Overwatch 2 has added iconic skins from the original game for players to purchase in the Hero Gallery, offering better access to past favorites. Overwatch 2 Season 3 was released on February 7, and there is a lot of new content for players to look through and experience. There are...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 player shows off secret locations on every map
A Modern Warfare 2 streamer has hunted down secret spots on nearly every map in the game and is showing players how to take advantage of them. Modern Warfare 2’s maps are filled with little places where clever players can get a leg up on the competition, and there aren’t many people better at finding them than Varics.
dexerto.com
The Last of Us Episode 5: What are Bloaters?
The Last of Us Episode 5 finally introduces the game’s most dangerous monster: Bloaters – but what are they, and how do they compare to other infected?. In Episode 5, Joel and Ellie team up with Henry and Sam to evade Kathleen’s Hunters and escape Kansas City for good.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 ‘Report Status Changed’ message: meaning & what to do
A huge number of Modern Warfare 2 players are reporting being hit with a ‘Report Status Changed’ message when loading into the FPS. But what does it mean and what should players do?. Since its launch back in October 2022, Modern Warfare 2 has had major problems with...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 expert shares ultimate RAAL build with TTK “30% faster” than meta RPK
Warzone 2 veteran and content creator Rallied has unveiled his go-to build for the RAAL LMG, claiming it “kills 30% faster than RPK”. The RPK light machine gun has been dominating Warzone 2’s meta since pretty much day 1 of the battle royale going live. Its dominance...
dexerto.com
Pokemon TCG Crown Zenith expansion preview: Pikachu gets 10/10 VMAX card
Pokemon TCG’s Crown Zenith expansion includes many special collector sets, and the VMAX Pikachu Special Collection is an absolute must-have for fans. Pokemon TCG players are in the process of saying goodbye to the Gen 8 Sword & Shield era of the card game. Filled with beautiful V, VMAX, and VSTAR cards, as well as a slew of captivating full-arts depicting Pokemon and iconic characters, the expansion has been exceedingly popular with fans of the franchise. Because of this, the Crown Zenith card list is a bittersweet send-off.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go leak reveals upcoming Legendaries and Hisuian evolution
A Pokemon Go sprite leak indicates new Galarian and Hisuian species could be planned for debut in upcoming months, offering new challenges to players. Pokemon Go has been steadily adding missing species to the in-game Pokedex since its release. Last year, players saw a large expansion with the Alola events, but since then, new debuts have trickled out just a few at a time. These have included Legendary, Mythical, and standard species from every generation.
Comments / 0