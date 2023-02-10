Overwatch 2’s newest season has caused a new bug for Orisa that results in her ultimate being unable to recast, leaving players in quite the spin. Overwatch 2 has had its fair share of bugs in its time. With heaps of heroes, maps, and interactions, it’s only fair that a bug would occur every so often. Especially with the release of the newest season, Blizzard seems to have left some loose ends within the patch.

19 HOURS AGO