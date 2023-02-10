Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jail bookings Feb. 2-9
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the Kay County jail Feb. 2-9 include:. Crystal Blue Abel, 41, BIA contract. Steven Dwayne Alexander, 53, Ponca City, distribution of a controlled substance. Anthony Wayne Bales, 61, Ponca City, lewd or indecent proposals to a...
Law enforcement logs Feb. 10
The following information is provided by Blackwell police. At 4:21 p.m. police took a report on a domestic. At 5:19 p.m. fire units responded to the 100 block of Carson for a report of a structure fire. At 9:48 p.m. police took a burglary report in the 1800 block of...
Oakwood Mall | Shopping mall in Enid, Oklahoma
Oakwood Mall is a shopping mall in Enid, Oklahoma, United States. There are about 53,000 people that live within five miles (8.0 km) and 178,000 within 50 miles (80 km) of the mall. The property sits at just over 62 acres. The Oakwood Mall opened on February 29, 1984. When...
Texas man killed in accident near Tonkawa
TONKAWA— The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality accident that occurred at 11:55 p.m. Feb. 9 on Interstate 35 northbound at mile marker 210, one mile south of Tonkawa. Troopers report that Jimmy Roark, 57, Webbers Falls, was driving a 2019 International that struck and killed Leland Jackson,...
State Narcotics Bureau Seizes Thousands Of Marijuana Plants From Illegal Farm
Agents seized more than 25,000 cannabis plants at an illegal marijuana farm in Payne County, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. The seizure happened on Thursday near the town of Yale, about 20 miles east of Stillwater. Agents said they expect more arrests to follow soon.
59-Year-Old Killed After Being Hit By Vehicle In Kay County
A 59-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday night in Kay County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 11:55 p.m. on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Tonkawa, Okla. Troopers are still investigating how the crash happened.
