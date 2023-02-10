ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

Jail bookings Feb. 2-9

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the Kay County jail Feb. 2-9 include:. Crystal Blue Abel, 41, BIA contract. Steven Dwayne Alexander, 53, Ponca City, distribution of a controlled substance. Anthony Wayne Bales, 61, Ponca City, lewd or indecent proposals to a...
Law enforcement logs Feb. 10

The following information is provided by Blackwell police. At 4:21 p.m. police took a report on a domestic. At 5:19 p.m. fire units responded to the 100 block of Carson for a report of a structure fire. At 9:48 p.m. police took a burglary report in the 1800 block of...
Oakwood Mall | Shopping mall in Enid, Oklahoma

Oakwood Mall is a shopping mall in Enid, Oklahoma, United States. There are about 53,000 people that live within five miles (8.0 km) and 178,000 within 50 miles (80 km) of the mall. The property sits at just over 62 acres. The Oakwood Mall opened on February 29, 1984. When...
Texas man killed in accident near Tonkawa

TONKAWA— The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality accident that occurred at 11:55 p.m. Feb. 9 on Interstate 35 northbound at mile marker 210, one mile south of Tonkawa. Troopers report that Jimmy Roark, 57, Webbers Falls, was driving a 2019 International that struck and killed Leland Jackson,...
