Read full article on original website
Related
By 2050, Washington might need to buy energy from other states
For years, Washington has exported some of the electricity it produced. The state sent more than 18 percent of its generated power out of state in 2021, but in the coming decades that will change – and maybe not for the reason you expect. If Washington reaches its goal...
DC bill would give some gas stove owners free electric stoves
The Healthy Homes and Residential Electrification Amendment Act of 2023 would use federal funding from the Inflation Reduction Act to help households earning less than $80,000 make the switch to electric.
Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
Exxon is planning to produce so-called blue hydrogen, which utilizes technology to capture any of the associated carbon emissions.
The future of flight in a net-zero-carbon world: 9 scenarios, lots of sustainable biofuel
Airlines are promising net-zero emissions by 2050. To get there, they’re experimenting with used cooking oil, ag waste and corn ethanol in their fuel tanks. But that alone won’t be enough.
KTLA.com
California bill proposes $2,000 for converting gas vehicles to EVs
A California bill would offer residents a rebate of up to $2,000 to convert an existing internal-combustion car or truck to an EV. Spotted by Green Car Congress, California Senate Bill 301 would establish a Zero-Emission Aftermarket Conversion Project (ZACP) with up to $2 million in annual funding for EV conversion rebates to supplement California’s existing rebates for new EV purchases and leases. To qualify, converted EVs would need a range of at least 100 miles.
The $400 Billion Man Running America’s Clean Energy Transition
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Deep in the confines of the hulking, brutalist headquarters of the US Department of Energy, down one of its long, starkly lit corridors, sits a small, unheralded office that is poised to play a pivotal role in America’s shift away from fossil fuels and help the world stave off disastrous global heating.
CNBC
Redwood Materials scores a new $2 billion loan to build out battery recycling facility in Nevada
The Department of Energy has committed $2 billion in a new, conditional loan to help Redwood Materials build out its battery recycling campus in Nevada. Redwood Materials, founded by ex-Tesla CTO JB Straubel in 2017, takes end-of-life electric vehicle batteries and scrap from car factories, and turns it into raw materials and components to make new battery cells.
Why gas stoves matter to the climate – and the gas industry: Keeping them means homes will use gas for heating too | Opinion
Gas stoves are a leading source of hazardous indoor air pollution, but they emit only a tiny share of the greenhouse gases that warm the climate. Why, then, have they assumed such a heated role in climate politics?. This debate reignited on Jan. 9, 2023, when Richard Trumka Jr., a...
McMorris Rodgers claps back at Biden speech over gas, inflation, debt, fentanyl
(The Center Square) – Immediately after President Joe Biden’s speech to Congress on Tuesday night, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers gave a brief, apparently unscripted response on social media. On the Spokane Republican's official Facebook page, she posted, “President Biden just delivered his State of the Union address to...
Autoblog
Biden’s push to slash truck pollution has a hidden loophole
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 20: EPA Administrator Michael Regan gives remarks at an event on new national clean air standards for heavy-duty trucks near the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters on December 20, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) When Biden administration officials unveiled a first-in-decades crackdown...
What would a hydrogen boom mean for Louisiana?
Eric Smith, a professor at Tulane’s Institute of Energy, recently joined WWL’s Newell Normand to discuss why Louisiana could be in a prime position when it comes to the hydrogen sector.
USDA Projects Farm Income Will Fall in 2023 After two Robust Years
WASHINGTON — After two strong years of growth, U.S. farm income is forecast to drop substantially in 2023 as commodity prices fall and expenses rise, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service reported Tuesday. And with food prices projected to rise into 2023, the nation’s producers will not...
Rep. Joe Schmick Proposes Bill to Give Cap-and-Trade Rebates to Farmers
OLYMPIA - A state lawmaker has introduced legislation to provide fuel rebates to farmers hit hard by Governor Jay Inslee's new climate policies. John Sattgast reports from Olympia. When the governor's cap-and-trade bill passed two years ago, it contained an exemption for fuel used to produce and transport farm goods....
pv-magazine-usa.com
Redwood secures $2 billion DOE loan to manufacture battery materials in U.S.
Redwood Materials received a conditional loan commitment of $2 billion from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Loan Programs Office (LPO) for the construction and expansion of a battery materials campus in McCarran, Nevada. Redwood will manufacture anode and cathode materials, in part from recycled materials, which are used...
Idaho Legislature Introduces Bill to ban Local Governments From Restricting Natural gas
Idaho Rep. Sage Dixon is carrying a new bill that would ban cities, counties and other local units of government from placing restrictions on natural gas and propane to fight climate change and greenhouse gas emissions. “This is a bill that addresses an instance that has been growing across the...
Most of the US is Dealing With a Teacher Shortage, but the Data Isn't so Simple
(NEW YORK) -- More than three-quarters of U.S. states are experiencing a teacher shortage, highlighting a growing concern among public education and government officials about challenges that were exacerbated during three years of the COVID-19 pandemic. A Government Accountability Office (GAO) report on pandemic learning published in June 2022 found...
Biden Meets With Little, Inslee, Other Governors, Urges Implementation of Laws Allocating Billions to States
WASHINGTON — Governors from throughout the country met with President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday to hash out the best way to implement the billions of federal dollars flowing to their states from both bipartisan and Democratic legislation. Biden, who typically meets with the governors when...
freightwaves.com
Viewpoint: Culture of convenience worsens emissions, but solutions arise
The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates. In many ways, we’re lucky to be living in the modern culture of convenience. Tasks that once took hours of our day are now automated or simply avoided through innovation, leaving us more down time for the things that make us happy. But often, this comes with an environmental trade-off. Bottled beverages and packaging amplify the production of single-use plastics, bug-free fruit is soaked in pesticides, nonstick pans leach forever chemicals into waterways, and high-speed delivery of goods exacerbates emissions while clogging roads.
Bill Requiring ‘Reasonable’ Rental Fees Clears Idaho Senate Committee
A new law that would require fees imposed on residential tenants to be reasonable and in an amount that is no greater than what was agreed to in a rental contract passed out of committee for amendments in the Idaho Senate on Wednesday. The members of the Senate Judiciary and...
electrek.co
Surprise! Electric cars are already making California healthier
From the “duh” department, California is already becoming more healthy because of electric car penetration, which has resulted in cleaner air in areas where electric cars are more prevalent, according to a new study. The study was published last week by the Keck School of Medicine at the...
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0