Camden's Wagner Reaches 2,000 Points in Celebratory Night

7 days ago

The Bishop Eustace High School boys team must have thought they had stepped into a Camden lovefest, and not a basketball game, on February 9 in the Camden High gym.

But the matchup, a Panther rout by 98-52, became a backdrop for an outpouring of appreciation for the Camden squad — from third-generation phenom DJ Wagner to the Panthers’ manager, Derek Lilly.

First came a pregame celebration of senior Panther players and cheerleaders, surrounded by glowing family members and Camden city leaders. Then, in the third quarter, Wagner became the 41st player in NJ high school sports history and the seventh from Camden High to score 2,000 points - a feat attained by his grandfather Milt Wagner and his father Dajuan Wagner before him.

The two-time Gatorade NJ Player of the Year and Kentucky recruit was immediately tackled on the court by jubilant teammates and, a few minutes later, the celebration continued when Panthers' coach Maalik Wayns put Lilly in the game and the senior was fed the ball until he scored two points.

The crowd went wild, the acclamation rivaling the one that greeted Wagner's milestone.

"It's an honor," Wagner said of his father and grandfather, "to wear the same jersey that those two great players wore. Just to come after them and step on the same floor, it's a big honor."

Wagner, who was playing his 98th high school game, seemed just as excited about Lilly's achievement as his own. "It's a blessing to be able to play with him because he cares about everyone else," said teammate Cian Medley of Wagner. "That's my favorite thing about him."

Coach Maalik Wayns said he wanted to let Lilly get "some shots, some glory" because "he's been doing things for us all year, being with us, working hard. So we just wanted him to feel good tonight."

When asked whether his or Lilly's accomplishment was more important, Wagner answered immediately: "The team winning."

His father, Dajuan Wagner - the state's all-time leading scorer with 3,462 points - was on the same page.

"I'm excited," he said. "We got to win the state championship though. When we do that, it'll become more special."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r5tGy_0kjAyvRH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eJRfb_0kjAyvRH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03RCG1_0kjAyvRH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XwVK6_0kjAyvRH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yrGhj_0kjAyvRH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NynuM_0kjAyvRH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uqJnq_0kjAyvRH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RW3uB_0kjAyvRH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LhnPg_0kjAyvRH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=280TiM_0kjAyvRH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dnl7z_0kjAyvRH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bz8uX_0kjAyvRH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qnjyZ_0kjAyvRH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qbVNU_0kjAyvRH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30DiZx_0kjAyvRH00

