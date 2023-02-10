Muskegon, MI – Lorin Industries, Inc., the global industry leader in the innovation and production of coil anodized aluminum, highlights their leading product, ClearMatt® Architectural Class I finish for exterior applications. ClearMatt® is ideal for architectural projects for a range of architectural and construction applications, including in the use of exterior paneling for facades as well as cool roofs. For these reasons, ClearMatt® anodized aluminum is featured on a multitude of iconic buildings.

