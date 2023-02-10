Read full article on original website
GSSI Highlights PaveScan® RDM 2.0 – Non-Destructive Asphalt Density Assessment Tool Ideal for Uncovering Inconsistencies During Paving Process
GSSI, the world’s leading manufacturer of ground penetrating radar (GPR) equipment, highlights their PaveScan RDM 2.0, a second-generation asphalt density assessment tool ideal for non-destructive asphalt compaction testing, quality assurance/quality control of new pavements, and determining pavement non-conformity. By uncovering inconsistencies that occur during the paving process, including poor uniformity and significant variations in density, PaveScan RDM 2.0 helps to avoid premature failures like road raveling, cracking, and deterioration along joints.
Lorin Highlights ClearMatt® for Exterior Architectural Applications
Muskegon, MI – Lorin Industries, Inc., the global industry leader in the innovation and production of coil anodized aluminum, highlights their leading product, ClearMatt® Architectural Class I finish for exterior applications. ClearMatt® is ideal for architectural projects for a range of architectural and construction applications, including in the use of exterior paneling for facades as well as cool roofs. For these reasons, ClearMatt® anodized aluminum is featured on a multitude of iconic buildings.
Eiffage and NGE won in consortium lot 2 of the Toulouse’s third metro line in a contract worth almost €590 million
Eiffage and NGE has been awarded in consortium by Tisséo the contract to carry out the civil engineering works for the tunnels, stations and structures on new Line C of the Toulouse metro between the Laporte ancillary structure and Raynal station (lot 2). The total amount of the contract is worth almost €590 million (Eiffage’s share: 65%; NGE’s share: 35%).
Increase in the use of De-Aromatic Solvent for industrial cleaning is expected to drive the adoption of these solvents during the forecast period
The global de-aromatic solvent market is poised to reach US$ 2.2 billion in 2023 and accelerate at a robust 6.2% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. As per the report, the worldwide de-aromatic solvent market is expected to be valued at US$ 4.0 billion in 2033. Paints and coatings industry is...
