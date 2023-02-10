Read full article on original website
The Art of Stories Within Stories
I will read any book or poem, watch any movie or show, if within its story there is another story. Like most tastes, this one is hard to explain, but part of it is that the Russian nesting doll structure appeals to my sense of mystery. I read quite a few YA books incorporating this technique at a young age, so its rules feel familiar, and one is that, within a nested structure, the inner story holds a key (or keys) to the outer. Whether it be a clue, a metaphor highlighting theme or vital foreshadowing, the inner story becomes a text to scour for clues. It becomes a mystery box, and as a curious reader, I simply must know what’s inside.
Is Cormac McCarthy’s “The Passenger” a Thriller in Disguise, or Something Deeper?
“The Passenger,” Cormac McCarthy’s first novel in 16 years, begins with a scene familiar to anyone who regularly reads thrillers. A small passenger plane has crashed in the Gulf of Mexico; Bobby Western, a racecar driver turned salvage diver, is tasked with examining the wreck. But when he dives, he finds an odd scene: the plane is miraculously intact. One of the dead passengers is missing, along with the pilot’s flight-bag and an instrument panel from the cockpit.
The Best Reviewed Books of the Month
A look at the month’s best reviewed crime novels, mysteries, and thrillers. A genuine literary event … Others before Ellis have attempted to retool the serial narrative for the internet age. Nothing has felt quite as thrilling as Ellis’s year-long, hour-by-hour performance of The Shards … Any lingering uncertainty that its brilliance lay more in the recitation than the writing can be dispensed with. The Shards isn’t just Ellis’s strongest novel since the 90s, it’s a full-spectrum triumph, incorporating and subverting everything he’s done before and giving us, if we follow the book’s ingenious, gleefully self-aware conceit, nothing less than the Ellis origin story”
The Perils of the Work Trip—and Why It’s Thriller Gold
After I left university, I cashed in on my extended time as a student (four years as an undergrad, and three years to obtain a doctorate in theoretical physics) by joining an investment bank, where I worked for almost a decade. In the early years, toiling away as a lowly associate, I found the job involved exactly what you might imagine: high pressure and incredibly long hours in a male-dominated workplace with condescending bosses and viciously competitive peers, in return for a hefty salary and the promise of further riches if one could only stay the course and at least pretend to drink the Kool-Aid. (In the interest of a balanced account, I will say that my bosses became much less condescending and far more appreciative as I became more senior, and, as time went on, the firm increased its efforts to improve the number of women in the workplace—but the other features remained about the same.) This was the mid-2000s: we had survived the collapse of the dot-com bubble and were as yet unaware that the world was steaming headlong into a Global Financial Crisis; business was thriving, our team was expanding. And that could only mean one thing: sooner or later some bright spark would offer to organize a work ski trip.
The Life and Legacy of James Ellroy
Steven Powell’s just released book Love Me Fierce in Danger: The Life of James Ellroy is an ambitious biography of one of American crime fiction’s most influential and controversial figures. Powell, an Honorary Fellow in the English Department at the University of Liverpool, UK, wrote the book with Ellroy’s cooperation. It is a sustained piece of literary scholarship that combines an in-depth analysis of the author’s multifaceted career with deep insights into his personal history and life.
crimereads.com
10 New Books Coming Out This Week
Another week, another batch of books for your TBR pile. Happy reading, folks. “Hurwitz takes the series to an even higher level. Pulse-pounding, heart-stopping, and thought-provoking. I loved it.”. –Meg Gardiner. Kathleen Kent, Black Wolf. (Mulholland) “An intelligent, propulsive spy thriller . . . Kent draws on her own experience...
