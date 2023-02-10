After I left university, I cashed in on my extended time as a student (four years as an undergrad, and three years to obtain a doctorate in theoretical physics) by joining an investment bank, where I worked for almost a decade. In the early years, toiling away as a lowly associate, I found the job involved exactly what you might imagine: high pressure and incredibly long hours in a male-dominated workplace with condescending bosses and viciously competitive peers, in return for a hefty salary and the promise of further riches if one could only stay the course and at least pretend to drink the Kool-Aid. (In the interest of a balanced account, I will say that my bosses became much less condescending and far more appreciative as I became more senior, and, as time went on, the firm increased its efforts to improve the number of women in the workplace—but the other features remained about the same.) This was the mid-2000s: we had survived the collapse of the dot-com bubble and were as yet unaware that the world was steaming headlong into a Global Financial Crisis; business was thriving, our team was expanding. And that could only mean one thing: sooner or later some bright spark would offer to organize a work ski trip.

