Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
The original Addams Family cast: their unusual lives and untimely deaths
Slide 1 of 22: The original Addams Family TV show hit TV screens in 1964, following the lives of a macabre yet magnetic close-knit family whose wealth allowed them to pursue their creepy passions. Based on cartoons by Charles Addams, this sitcom aired for just two seasons but helped turn the franchise into a staple of popular culture.
toofab.com
Jane Fonda Recalls How Katharine Hepburn Treated Her Filming 'On Golden Pond'
"She made sure that she was always top dog — and that I knew it" Jane Fonda takes time to make sure her co-stars are comfortable based on an experience she had with Katharine Hepburn. The 85-year-old two-time Oscar Award winner recalled how she learned to treat people on-set...
Emma Watson Refused to Undress or Do Drugs in Films Just to Avoid Her ‘Harry Potter’ Image
Although concerned with being typecast, there were certain roles Emma Watson wasn’t too keen on playing just for the sake of leaving ‘Harry Potter’ behind.
People rally behind a 12-year-old actress who was 'humiliated' with a 'Razzie' nomination
Since the early 80s, the Golden Raspberry Awards, aka the "Razzies," has offered a lighthearted alternative to the Oscars, which, though prestigious, can sometimes dip into the pretentious. During the parody ceremony, trophies are awarded to the year’s worst films and performances as a way to "own your bad," so the motto goes. However, this year people found the Razzies a little more than harmless fun when 12-year-old actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong was nominated for "Worst Actress" for her performance in the 2022 film "Firestarter." She was 11 when the movie was filmed.Sadly, this is not the first time a child has received a Razzie nom. Armstrong joins the ranks of Jake Lloyd, who played young Anakin Skywalker in "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace," as well as Macaulay Culkin, who was nominated three times.Armstrong's nomination resulted in a flood of comments from both industry professionals and fans who felt the action was cruel and wanted to show their support for the young actress.
CSI Actors You May Not Know Passed Away
"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and its spin-off series comprise one of the most popular television franchises of the 21st century; a 2006 profile by the Independent noted that the first three series in the franchise — "Crime Scene Investigation" (which ran from 2000 to 2015), "CSI: Miami" (2002-2012) and "CSI: NY" (2004-2013) — were syndicated to an audience of more than two billion in 200 countries. Since then CBS, which oversees all things "CSI," has added two more iterations: "CSI: Cyber," which ran from 2014 to 2016, and "CSI: Vegas," which brought the franchise full circle and featured a number of the original series' stars, including William Petersen (as forensic scientist Gil Grissom) and Marg Helgenberger (investigator Catherine Willows), in 2021.
Death Cocktail Revealed: Lisa Marie Presley Took Lethal Opioids, Lost 40-50 Lbs. Weeks Before Death
Lisa Marie Presley was on an extreme weight loss regimen and had relapsed into taking opioids in the months leading up to her tragic death on Thursday, January 12, sources confirmed.The "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" singer had fallen dependent on drugs after she wanted to look her best for the multiple awards shows in which her famous father's biopic, Elvis, would be recognized at, family insiders explained.Lisa Marie sat beside Austin Butler — who played Elvis Presley in the award-winning film — at the 2023 Golden Globes just two days before she suffered cardiac arrest and tragically died at...
'I'm Jack Nicholson's Daughter—I Wish People Could Call Me a Nepo Baby'
In this exclusive essay, Tessa Gourin tells Newsweek about life as the estranged daughter of one of Hollywood's most famous actors.
Iconic Actress Dies
There is sad news out of Hollywood this week after it was announced that Cindy Williams, known best for her roles in multiple Oscar best picture nominees and the iconic sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died at the age of 75.
Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
Sally Field’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Grown & Handsome Sons
Sally Field is an Academy, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award winning actress. She has three sons across two marriages. The ‘Forrest Gump’ actress is currently appearing in the ensemble cast of ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is one of the most celebrated actresses in the entertainment...
msn.com
Sally Field's Son Recalls How His Coming Out Experience Inspired Mom's Brothers & Sisters Storyline
Sam Greisman is a New York-based writer and the youngest of Sally Field's three children. (Her other two sons are Peter Craig, 53, a screenwriter and novelist, and Eli, 50, a writer and director.) Here, exclusively for PEOPLE, Greisman opens up in an essay about what Field has taught him — and, in her most vulnerable moments, shown him.
George Harrison Was the Only Beatle Who Could Stomach Watching ‘A Hard Day’s Night’: ‘It Embarrasses Them’
After John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr found global success with their music, they decided to expand into film with A Hard Day’s Night. The film was The Beatles’ first time acting on camera, and they did it with varying degrees of success. While they had fun shooting the film, watching it was a different story. The band’s press officer, Derek Taylor, said all but Harrison left during the band’s viewing of the film.
Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Has To Be Restrained From Confronting Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage
It seems like just yesterday Will Smith was slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars after the comedian made a pretty innocent joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022 There’s no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, however, that may not be the craziest moment. And in the wake […] The post Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Has To Be Restrained From Confronting Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley Made Michael Jackson's Life A Nightmare? – 'She Betrayed Him'
Before the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley, she was accused by her ex-husband of being a manipulative wife. The unhappy daughter of Elvis implored Michael to focus on their failing marriage before shocking him with divorce papers, according to the late King of Pop's makeup artist, who made the revelation in a legal declaration related to the wrongful death case filed.
‘Most beautiful woman in the world,’ Gina Lollobrigida, dies
The Italian actress dubbed the “most beautiful woman in the world” has died. Gina Lollobrigida was 95 years old. Italian news agency Lapresse was the first to report Lollobrigida’s death, The Associated Press reported. Her death was announced by Tuscany Gov. Eugenio Giani, where Lollobrigida was named...
thedigitalfix.com
Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed
Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
msn.com
Humphrey Bogart: This Is How The Film Legend Died
Humphrey Bogart is an all-time great actorThe movie legend only lived to age 57Learn what caused his death in our video. In the early 50s, Humphrey Bogart was still in front of the camera with Audrey Hepburn for the romantic comedy Sabrina. Of course, he also appeared in this film with cigarettes in his mouth.
Beloved Star of ‘A Christmas Story’ Has Died at Age 83
Melinda Dillon, the two-time Oscar-nominee, and star of the beloved movie A Christmas Story, has died at the age of 83.Her death was announced through an obituary stating that she died on Jan. 9, however no cause of death was provided.Long before she played the role of Mother Parker in the 1983 movie A Christmas Story, Dillon had already been nominated for a Tony Award for the original 1962 production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? on Broadway, as well as two Oscars—the first for Steven Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind and the second for the 1981 film...
Legendary Actor Dies
Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its own this week following the death of iconic Tony and Emmy Award-nominated actor Charles Kimbrough, who is best known for his role as Jim Dial on the sitcom "Murphy Brown."
Sylvester Stallone Wanted to Wait Until Robert Downey Jr. Was ‘Hot Again’ Before They Did This Film
Sylvester Stallone had a change of heart when considering Robert Downey Jr. for one of his films because of Downey’s lack of star-power at the time.
Comments / 0