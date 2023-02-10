Where does the Iron Bowl rank among College Sports Wire's top rivalries?

When you grow up in the state of Alabama, you either proclaim “War Eagle” or “Roll Tide”.

The rivalry between Auburn and Alabama has divided families in the state since its’ initial game in 1893. The annual game has provided many exciting moments in its history and has even decided the winner of the SEC West on more than one occasion.

How does this historic rivalry stack up against the countries most heated? College Sports Wire weighs in.

Patrick Conn of College Sports Wire recently ranked the best rivalries in college sports and has the Iron Bowl at No. 3 behind the “Battle of Tobacco Road” basketball rivalry between North Carolina and Duke, and the fierce rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State on the gridiron.

Conn cites the magnitude of the result, as well as the memorable moments that usually come with it as his reasoning behind the respectable ranking:

This in-state rivalry matchup is much like The Game in that it often determines the SEC West’s best team. Or at least it has in years past. Still the Iron Bowl has featured some memorable moments such as the ‘Kick Six’, ‘Bo Over the Top’, and ‘Wrong Way Bo’. This rivalry matchup also featured some iconic moments for Alabama with Bear Bryant securing his 315th victory in 1981 and Nick Saban returning the Tide to their former glory in 2008. And who can forget the 2010 matchup when Alabama led the game 24-0 before Cam Newton brought them all the way back? Simply put, you never know what shenanigans will take place in this series.

Alabama currently leads the series, 49-37-1. These two teams will battle each other again on Saturday, Nov. 25 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.