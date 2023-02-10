It comes as little surprise that Super Bowl 57 was mired in an officiating controversy. No matter what commissioner Roger Goodell says, officiating continues to be inconsistent and incredibly impactful on the game of football. At this point, it almost seems inevitable that at least one call or non-call will be hotly debated when the clock strikes zero, but for it to happen on the biggest stage and essentially end the game is a particularly disastrous outcomes for the NFL—and the Philadelphia Eagles.

