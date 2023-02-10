ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chatsports.com

Mock draft 2.0: Bears trade No. 1 pick

PHOENIX — Next stop, draft season. When the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Sunday night’s Super Bowl, the NFL calendar turned earnestly toward the offseason. That means the NFL Scouting Combine starting Feb. 28, followed by free agency and then the draft, which starts April 28. With the...
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

Seahawks take USC wide receiver Jordan Addison in SB Nation’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft

We’ve written up so many NFL Mock Draft posts over the past few weeks, but we haven’t done one yet on the mothership SB Nation site. SB Nation NFL columnist JP Acosta, fresh off of a trip to the Senior Bowl, has done his first post-Super Bowl mock now that all 32 slots are accounted for. He has four quarterbacks going in the top-10, including Will Levis at #1 overall to the Indianapolis Colts after they traded up with the Chicago Bears, who land next year’s first-rounder.
SEATTLE, WA
chatsports.com

Raiders’ competition for Aaron Rodgers

When the Las Vegas Raiders’ Tom Brady pursuit suddenly ended when he retired, attention turned to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who could be traded. The Raiders’ interest in Rodgers makes sense. He likely is the best option for short-term success and Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams — who played eight seasons with Rodgers and remains close with him — wants his old quarterback in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
chatsports.com

Report: Baker Mayfield could land with Browns rival this offseason

With the Super Bowl, barely, in our rearview mirror, the NFL world turns toward the upcoming offseason. A lot of things will happen over the next seven months before the 2023 NFL season kicks off. A lot of coaching decisions will be made in the next few days while the NFL combine starts at the end of the month.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
chatsports.com

NCAA Basketball Coaches are Jerks, Rank Aggies in Top 25

Well, it happened. Thanks to the heartless bastards who call themselves college basketball coaches, the Aggies are ranked. The USA Today Coaches Poll that was released this morning has Texas A&M at #25, one spot behind TCU. The Ags climbed nine spots this week to crack the top 25 on the heels of a win at home against Auburn and a road victory at LSU on Saturday night. A&M currently sits at 18-7 on the year with a 10-2 record in the SEC.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
chatsports.com

Report: Colts Have Narrowed Down Head Coaching Search to Four Finalists

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts have recently narrowed their head coaching search down to four finalists: Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Los Angels Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, former interim head coach Jeff Saturday, and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. This also means...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
chatsports.com

Cowboys news: Dak Prescott wants more after winning prestigious award

After winning the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award, Dak Prescott feels like the job is yet to be finished. Less than 12 hours after winning one of the most prestigious community awards in sports, Dak Prescott found himself … back in the community, of course. Prescott,...
chatsports.com

Titans 2024 Super Bowl Odds

The Tennessee Titans are +7500 to win the 2024 Super Bowl. Are you taking that bet? I’m not. Look, we saw last night what it takes to win a Super Bowl. You need to have a really good team and a great quarterback. The Titans don’t have either of those things currently.
chatsports.com

2023 Super Bowl was decided by the NFL’s stupidest rule

It comes as little surprise that Super Bowl 57 was mired in an officiating controversy. No matter what commissioner Roger Goodell says, officiating continues to be inconsistent and incredibly impactful on the game of football. At this point, it almost seems inevitable that at least one call or non-call will be hotly debated when the clock strikes zero, but for it to happen on the biggest stage and essentially end the game is a particularly disastrous outcomes for the NFL—and the Philadelphia Eagles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
chatsports.com

Lou Anarumo Has the Head Coaching Gravitas the Cardinals Need

Amid yesterday’s buzz surrounding the Arizona Cardinals purported interest in Eagles’ DC Jonathan Gannon, the speculation was that Gannon could be putting together the most impressive coaching staff, particularly if he was to attract an OC like the Chiefs’ Eric Bienemy. Although, here is what PHNX Cardinals’...
chatsports.com

Tyreek Hill never lost faith in Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs during the Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles took a commanding 24-14 lead into halftime during Super Bowl LVIII after a 35-yard field goal by Jake Elliott as time expired in the second quarter. Things weren’t looking good for the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in obvious pain from an ankle injury. Despite Philadelphia’s 10-point swing before the half — Tyreek Hill, who spent his first six seasons in Kansas City, never lost faith in Mahomes and his former team.
KANSAS CITY, MO
chatsports.com

Cowboys free agent 2023: Cooper Rush following Kellen Moore to Chargers feels very likely

The possibility of quarterback Cooper Rush, about to become a free agent, following offensive coordinator Kellen Moore from the Cowboys to the Chargers has been circulating for over a week now. Given the circumstances, Rush’s potential move from Dallas to Los Angeles this offseason should be given a lot of validity.
chatsports.com

Astros Fill Final Roster Spot with Matt Gage

Matt Gage is a six-foot-three, 265 lb. left-handed relief pitcher from Johnstown, NY. He celebrated his 30th birthday just two days ago as a free agent after he was waived by the Toronto Blue Jays. Gage was initially drafted by the San Francisco Giants back in the 10th round in...
HOUSTON, TX
chatsports.com

Cowboys draft 2023: Day 3 tight end prospects the Cowboys could target

The Cowboys have been very fortunate the last 20 years at the tight end position. It all started during the 2003 NFL Draft, where the franchise would use its third-round pick on University of Tennessee tight end Jason Witten. For the better part of two decades, the legend of Jason Witten was born.
chatsports.com

Mocking the Mocks: Bears trade back and get Jalen Carter

The latest mock draft from SB Nation is out, and they have the Chicago Bears going in a popular direction by trading back off their first overall selection. I don’t see any scenario the Bears stand pat and pick at one, so let’s examine what the Mothership has the Bears doing here.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy