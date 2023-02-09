ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas, OH

Ritter's Run Apartments to be completed by June in Mansfield

MANSFIELD — The Ritter's Run apartment complex doesn't have a foundation yet, but it does have a triple-digit waitlist. Nicole Williams, chief operating officer for the Area Agency Aging's Ohio District 5, said more than 100 individuals have expressed interest in renting one of the development's 12 housing units.
MANSFIELD, OH
GALLERY: Shelby 76, Clear Fork 63

Photos from Shelby's 76-63 win at home Friday night against Clear Fork. The win clinched at least a share of the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference title for the Whippets for the fourth straight season.
SHELBY, OH
Lexington clinches share of OCC crown after thumping Wooster

WOOSTER -- Lexington clinched a share of the Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball championship on Friday night with a convincing 73-50 victory at Wooster. The Minutemen improved to 17-2 overall, 12-1 in the OCC by controlling the Generals from the first quarter.
LEXINGTON, OH
Richland County schools receive additional state security funding

COLUMBUS — Additional state funds are headed to Richland County schools for security upgrades. More than 900 schools across the state will receive funds in the fourth round of Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced Feb. 2. Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Galion students show kindness during week-long activities

GALION -- Galion City School District’s Primary School is devoting an entire week to underscore the value of kindness through engaging activities across the district. Kindness Week teaches students how small acts of kindness can make a big difference in their lives and the lives of others.
GALION, OH

