FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ritter's Run Apartments to be completed by June in Mansfield
MANSFIELD — The Ritter's Run apartment complex doesn't have a foundation yet, but it does have a triple-digit waitlist. Nicole Williams, chief operating officer for the Area Agency Aging's Ohio District 5, said more than 100 individuals have expressed interest in renting one of the development's 12 housing units.
Miss Ohio revisits Mansfield, reflects on Top 10 effort at Miss America
MANSFIELD -- Miss Ohio Elizabetta Nies was among the Top 10 semifinalists in the Miss America 2023 competition in December. Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke, a nuclear engineering student from the University of Wisconsin, was crowned Miss America.
Lexington-Shelby: Battle for Richland County bragging rights is Tuesday
SHELBY -- It's the most anticipated high school basketball game in Richland County this season. And in the overall scheme of things, it really doesn't even mean much, save for perhaps two weeks of bragging rights.
GALLERY: Mansfield Sr. 58, Trotwood-Madison 55 (OT)
Mansfield Senior beat Trotwood-Madison 58-55 in overtimeSaturday night at Pete Henry Gym. (photos by Dan Melograna)
GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 70, Ashland 61
Mansfield Senior beat Ashland 70-61 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action Friday at Arrow Arena. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
GALLERY: Shelby 76, Clear Fork 63
Photos from Shelby's 76-63 win at home Friday night against Clear Fork. The win clinched at least a share of the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference title for the Whippets for the fourth straight season.
Lexington clinches share of OCC crown after thumping Wooster
WOOSTER -- Lexington clinched a share of the Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball championship on Friday night with a convincing 73-50 victory at Wooster. The Minutemen improved to 17-2 overall, 12-1 in the OCC by controlling the Generals from the first quarter.
Mansfield mayor files lawsuit against two metro housing board members
MANSFIELD — Who are the current members of the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority?. It will be up to the courts to decide.
GALLERY: Blue skies and white snow as Snow Trails hosts annual 'Big Air' competition
Blue skies and white snow greeted participants and fans on Saturday afternoon at Snow Trails southeast of Mansfield for the annual "Big Air" competition. The event featured novice and veteran skiers and snowboarders. For more information about events and hours at Snow Trails, visit the resort's website at https://www.snowtrails.com/
Richland County schools receive additional state security funding
COLUMBUS — Additional state funds are headed to Richland County schools for security upgrades. More than 900 schools across the state will receive funds in the fourth round of Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced Feb. 2. Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced...
Galion students show kindness during week-long activities
GALION -- Galion City School District’s Primary School is devoting an entire week to underscore the value of kindness through engaging activities across the district. Kindness Week teaches students how small acts of kindness can make a big difference in their lives and the lives of others.
