Between May 3, 2014 and May 11, 2015 six women disappeared in the Chillicothe area. Some of them were found later, murdered. Was this the work of a serial killer? Those crimes have never been solved. One wonders if they ever will be. If the victims had been affluent perhaps investigating these homicides might have been more of a priority. Hard to say, right?

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO