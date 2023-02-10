London-based and trans musician, Mya Mehmi, unveils her new sound to the world with her debut single, “Parivaar (Interlude).”. Translating to “family” from Punjabi, “Parivaar” was written during the 2020 pandemic that left Myai’s family changed forever, after the loss of her uncle, Thaya. “I made this song in 2020 for my cousin and my dad, after the passing of my beloved Thaya [uncle]. I was drowning in emotions… and feeling so helpless watching my family grieve a loss that we will without a doubt never truly recover from. This was my effort to console loved ones and immortalize someone that continues to be so influential in my life,” she shared.

