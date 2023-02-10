Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Pxssy Palace's Mya Mehmi Unveils Emotional Debut Single, "Parivaar (Interlude)"
London-based and trans musician, Mya Mehmi, unveils her new sound to the world with her debut single, “Parivaar (Interlude).”. Translating to “family” from Punjabi, “Parivaar” was written during the 2020 pandemic that left Myai’s family changed forever, after the loss of her uncle, Thaya. “I made this song in 2020 for my cousin and my dad, after the passing of my beloved Thaya [uncle]. I was drowning in emotions… and feeling so helpless watching my family grieve a loss that we will without a doubt never truly recover from. This was my effort to console loved ones and immortalize someone that continues to be so influential in my life,” she shared.
Alison Brie Bares All in New Movie 'Somebody I Used to Know' — "I Love to Streak"
Actor Alison Brie, best known for her roles in Community and Mad Men, stars in a new rom-com for Prime Video. Dubbed Somebody I Used to Know, Alison not only stars in the film but also co-wrote the script alongside her directing husband, Dave Franco. The movie centers around her...
Sailor Brinkley-Cook Shows Off Fit Figure in Sea Green One-Piece Swimsuit
The SI Swimsuit model bears a striking resemblance to her supermodel mother.
SI Swimsuit Unveils Photos of 2023 Rookie Melissa Wood-Tepperberg
The newcomer specializes in fitness and wellness.
Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes Her Stage Debut in a Powerful Duet With Her Mama
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage on Saturday, in a what TMZ said was supposed to be a performance solely for the audience in Dubai, which included husband and father, Jay-Z. Much like a Broadway performance, comedy show, or inside joke, it was meant to be a “you had to be there” moment. Audience members were asked to put their phones in bags provided by the venue, the Atlantis Royal Hotel. But of course, despite their best efforts, recordings ended up on Twitter. This marked Blue Ivy’s first live, public (even more so than it...
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson’s ‘champagne problems’ has fans popping corks
Brie Larson is an award-winning actress with an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and an Emmy, as well as having a fairly successful musical career in her early years when she signed with Casablanca Records. Now she’s nailing it as Captain Marvel with millions of adoring fans and returns that love by being such a huge fan of Taylor Swift that she doesn’t let anyone ever forget it.
sportszion.com
WWE legend The Rock admitted to ‘falling in love’ with his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge deal in the world of professional wrestling as well as in the movie industry. Recently, Rock divulged the story of how he almost fell in love with his co-star in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra. The Rock kicked off his acting career in...
Salma Hayek Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Dress At ‘Magic Mike’ Premiere
Wednesday was a magical time. Salma Hayek leads the star-studded cast bringing to life Magic Mike’s Last Dance, alongside Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey, and more. With a release date of February 10, the final Magic Mike installment had its premiere this Wednesday, with Hayek showing off a sheer revealing outfit for the occasion.
thesource.com
Nia Long Reveals She Has Her ‘Eye on One Person’ as a Potential New Bae
Nia Long is “single AF” but it could be short-lived. During a visit to Drew Barrymore’s talk show, Long stated she has her “eye on one person.”. Further in the conversation, Long revealed that she is nervous about the dating process. “You do? I’m so nervous,” she said. “Are you on the dating apps? We gotta talk about this.”
tigerdroppings.com
Gisele Wasting No Time Jumping Back Into A Swimsuit Photoshoot
Gisele Bundchen wanted to focus on her career more after her split from Tom Grady and it looks she's doing just that. On Saturday afternoon, photos from her latest modeling shoot started making the rounds on social media... (The Spun)
BET
Apryl Jones Rocks A Huge Diamond Ring In A New Video With Her BAE Taye Diggs, And Fans Quickly Took Notice!
Could wedding bells be ringing for Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones? Some fans seem to think so after they spotted what appears to be a sizable diamond engagement ring on Apryl’s ring finger!. The engagement speculation began when the couple posted yet another hilarious Instagram video giving their followers...
Gisele Bündchen Stuns In Sheer Dress For Beachside Photoshoot As Model Revives Her Career Post-Divorce
Gisele Bündchen is showing ex-husband Tom Brady what he's missing!Last week, the Brazilian beauty worked the cameras in a long, sheer black dress for a beachside photoshoot, leaving little to the imagination.For the Wednesday, January 25, gig, the star had her signature tresses styled in messy beach waves, and she opted to go sans shoes, adding just a cheeky black pair of underwear and buckled belt to her outfit. For another set of pics, she added a pop of color with lime green sunglasses.The sultry shoot is one of several she's been seen posing for, as insiders revealed she's ready...
Prevention
‘Family Feud’ Fans Say Lori Harvey ‘Plays No Games’ in See-Through Red Carpet Dress
Once again, Lori Harvey continues to prove that she does red carpet style better than anyone. The 26-year-old model still has fans reminiscing about one of her most show-stopping and unique looks that she wore at the Baby2Baby Gala back on November 12, 2022. Lori turned heads in a white gown that had long gloved white sleeves. The sheer bodice featured an open back with peek-a-boo cutouts under her arms. The full-length dress also included a white cloth headpiece that covered her hair.
boldsky.com
Kalyan Jewellers Unveils All-new Lightweight Lifestyle Jewellery Collection ‘Lila’
Kalyan Jewellers, one of India's most trusted and leading jewellery brands, announced the launch of its newest collection, Lila. This range showcases lightweight jewellery that embodies the essence of today's young Indian women. The collection features elegant rose gold and diamond pieces studded with coloured gemstones. Lila with its diverse selection of contemporary designs embodies today's women as she confidently navigates life with style and grace.
Priyanka Chopra Stuns Fans In Sheer, Floral-Embroidered Elie Saab Gown
Priyanka Chopra celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Anastasia Beverly Hills makeup line at an event last week while donning a sheer, sparkly, floral-embroidered Elie Saab ensemble (that we can’t get enough of!) The Love Again actress, 40, st...
PopSugar
Pink Sang Upside Down and Had Balls Thrown at Her Stomach to Prep For Tour
Pink is offering a glimpse into her intense workout regimen, on and off tour. In her Women's Health interview for the March cover, the singer-songwriter spoke about both her physical and mental health ahead of her Summer Carnival tour in June. On top of working out three times a day...
In Style
Lily James Looked Ready for Spring in a Sheer Corseted Dress
Punxsutawney Phil may have predicted six more weeks of winter earlier this month, but celebrity fashion is stating otherwise between Kim and Khloé Kardashian's matching two-piece sets and Emily Ratajkowski's springtime turtleneck. The latest star to spring forward to warmer-weather style is Lily James, who stepped onto the red carpet in a springy bright green dress.
realitytitbit.com
Buy Love is Blind’s Alexa’s black lace birthday dress from season 3
Love is Blind season 3’s Alexa Lemieux wore a birthday dress that fans are seriously ogling over. The bday outfit certainly made a statement as she celebrated her special 27th, but just how can you buy it for yourself?. Spoilers: The season 3 star made her comeback with a...
Comments / 2