Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
Davidson County Source

2nd Suspect Charged in Attack, Shooting of Nashville Medical School Student

By Morgan Mitchell,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=239yYd_0kjA36RV00
Metro Nashville Police Department – Desmond Tyler

From Metro Nashville Police Department:

Detectives have arrested 22-year-old Desmond Tyler as the 2nd suspect in last week’s attack and shooting of a 26-yr-old woman as she walked on Esteswood Drive at Trimble Road in Green Hills

Tyler was charged with attempted criminal homicide, attempted especially aggravated kidnapping & attempted especially aggravated robbery.

Last week, 19-year-old Michael A. Green was charged in the shooting.

MNPD says the victim, who was to return soon to LSU for her final months of medical school, was randomly attacked by the two males.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN
Repeat shoplifter arrested after stealing spree at West Nashville Target
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Two Teens Charged with Criminal Homicide for August 2022 Fatal Shooting in Nashville
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Man shot in stomach in apparent road rage shooting on I-40
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Most Popular
TBI Agents Investigating Burns Officer-Involved Shooting
Burns, TN11 hours ago
Virginia Johnson, 68, charged after feud with neighbor escalates
Clarksville, TN1 day ago
Woman found shot to death in Murfreesboro, boyfriend in custody
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Man charged for allegedly stabbing roommate to death
Murfreesboro, TN3 days ago
Sean Secord “lost control” and struck “whatever he could” while disciplining child
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
Clarksville Lawyer Michael K. Williamson charged with felony assault of wife
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
25-Year-Old Murfreesboro Woman Remains Missing - Last Seen on Monday
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Margaret Bashore brought her own beer to the bar
Clarksville, TN1 day ago
Dodge’s shooting: Armed bystander shot 2 suspects who killed man at Clarksville gas station
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
Suspect Arrested for Shooting at Nashville Church
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Man Accused of Robbing Midtown Pizza Shop Four Separate Times
Nashville, TN2 days ago
‘It’s tragic’: Roommate was home during deadly Murfreesboro stabbing
Murfreesboro, TN3 days ago
Men who shot, injured each other at Nashville gas station to face charges, police say
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Fort Campbell man, Guthrie scrap yard owner federally indicted in alleged stolen car scheme
Fort Campbell, KY2 days ago
Multiple Students Sent to Hospital After Reports of Overdose at Nashville School
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Shots Fired Suspect Flown To Nashville Hospital
Hopkinsville, KY4 days ago
Police chase ends on I-40 after car stolen at gunpoint in Nashville
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Nashville man cleared of murder after ‘a failure at every level of local law enforcement’ kept him imprisoned for 10 years
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Dirt bike driver killed in crash on Lebanon Pike identified
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Wrong-way Drunk Driver Causes Head On Collision on I-65 in Franklin
Franklin, TN4 days ago
Man Dies At Hospital After Hopkinsville Shooting
Hopkinsville, KY4 days ago
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of February 14, 2023
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Two Pedestrians Hit in Separate Incidents in Nashville
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Shelbyville Man facing charges after Arrest in Moore County
Shelbyville, TN5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy