Anthony Lucas is known across SF for his kindness, generosity, and infectious smile. He also bakes some of the Bay Area’s best cookies and has been running his business, Anthony’s Cookies, for the past 24 years. While most SF bakeries offer cookies alongside pastries, cakes, bread, and other treats, Anthony’s is all about the cookies. Your options are cookies, milk, coffee, ice cream, or some combination of these like their extremely popular ice cream sandwich. They offer 10 cookie flavors, with the most popular flavors being cookies & cream and their classic chocolate chip. The toughest decisions that you have to make are which cookie flavors to choose and how many can you carry. Notably absent from the menu are novelties like cookie cakes, giant cookies, funny shapes, and the like. The focus has always been on simplicity, quality, and the never-ending pursuit of the perfect cookie.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO