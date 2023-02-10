Read full article on original website
This Mission District Shop Is A Cookie Lover’s Dream Come True
Anthony Lucas is known across SF for his kindness, generosity, and infectious smile. He also bakes some of the Bay Area’s best cookies and has been running his business, Anthony’s Cookies, for the past 24 years. While most SF bakeries offer cookies alongside pastries, cakes, bread, and other treats, Anthony’s is all about the cookies. Your options are cookies, milk, coffee, ice cream, or some combination of these like their extremely popular ice cream sandwich. They offer 10 cookie flavors, with the most popular flavors being cookies & cream and their classic chocolate chip. The toughest decisions that you have to make are which cookie flavors to choose and how many can you carry. Notably absent from the menu are novelties like cookie cakes, giant cookies, funny shapes, and the like. The focus has always been on simplicity, quality, and the never-ending pursuit of the perfect cookie.
What To Know About Seasonal Activities, Courses, And Recreation In SF
Do you want to pick up a new hobby or sport? One of SF’s most underrated public programs comes to us courtesy of the SF Recreation & Parks department, which brings an impressive lineup of all-ages art and fitness classes every single season. From photography to basketball, you’ll always find an interesting activity to join for a few months of the year or to keep up all year long. We’re incredibly lucky to have a resource like this in SF, so read on to learn how to make the most of it. Spring is nearly here, so registration dates are coming...
Ferry Building To Upgrade Outdoor Plaza And Add New Restaurant Spaces
The Ferry Building of San Francisco has an exciting set of enhancements planned for the next 2 years or so. Soon we’ll be able to enjoy a new and improved civic plaza on the waterfront, new restaurants with later hours, better outdoor lighting and heating solutions, canopy structures for indoor-outdoor seating, and repainting. Renovations are scheduled to begin at the end of 2023 and will last for about 2 years. Throughout the construction phase, the Ferry Building Marketplace and Foodwise Farmers’ Market will continue operations. Read on for a preview of what’s to come! The 50-year-old Ferry Plaza will get...
A New 3-Day Music Festival Is Coming To Stanford This Summer
A brand new concert series called Re:SET is coming to the Bay Area this summer. This 3-day festival will take place at Stanford’s Frost Amphitheater from Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4. Festival headliners include LCD Soundsystem, Steve Lacy, and indie supergroup Boygenius. Other performances include Jamie XX, James Blake, Clairo, Idles, Toro Y Moi, Dijon, Big Freedia, Fousheé, Bartees Strange, and more. This new concert series is approaching the summer festival experience in a novel and refreshing way. This single-stage format invites concertgoers to stay in one place as bands perform throughout the day. This model allows each band to perform a full set, and for fans to enjoy each artist with no conflicts. General admission tickets are $99.50 per day or a 3-day ticket at $250. Considering the caliber of these bands, the prices are significantly lower than other Bay Area summer festivals like Napa’s Bottlerock and SF’s Outside Lands.
Here’s How To Help Syria-Turkey Earthquake Victims From San Francisco
People around the world are rushing to send aid to the Middle East in the wake of a devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday, Feb. 6. The reported death toll has risen to 34,000 people across both countries. A number of local, national, and international organizations are working around the clock to raise funds and send much-needed supplies. Read on for a list of ways to help Turkey-Syria earthquake victims from San Francisco. While looking for places to donate to, you can use Charity Navigator to check the legitimacy of any charities or organizations you’re unsure about. A post shared by ETAC-USA (@etacusanp) Empowering the Turkish American Community (ETAC) USA has a headquarters in Santa Clara that is accepting donations of tents, sleeping bags, waterproof blankets, baby formula, and more. You can also make a monetary donation online.
SFMTA Will Remove Street Parking At Nearly 1,200 Bus Stops
SFMTA recently announced that they’ll be eliminating parking at around 1,200 bus stops across the city. According to the SFMTA statement, of the 3,500+ Muni stops in SF, there are about 1,200 stops without adequate space for the bus to pull up to the curb. These stops often require riders to walk in between parked cars to get on and off the bus which can be difficult and potentially dangerous. This is the result of a resolution passed by the SF Board of Supervisors in 2021 and is aimed at improving safety for all riders, especially seniors and people with disabilities. SFMTA will tackle the first 900 of these stops in 2023, addressing 50-75 stops per month. This first batch is “near side” stops, meaning a bus stop that sits right before an intersection.
