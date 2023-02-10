Open in App
Indiana State
See more from this location?
KLST/KSAN

FBI search of Pence home for classified documents likely ‘not too far off,’ Marc Short says

By Lauren Sforza,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38JxUE_0kj9bUUX00

Mike Pence’s former chief of staff on Wednesday said that an FBI search of the former vice president’s home will likely happen in the future.

Marc Short told CNN’s Jake Tapper that Pence will grant the FBI complete access to his residence, similar to how President Biden’s legal team handled the FBI’s requests to search.

News outlets last week reported that the FBI is planning to search Pence’s home after classified documents were found at his Indiana residence in January.

“There have been conversations about a consensual search to be conducted, and I presume that’s not too far off into the future,” Short told Tapper.

Officials last month announced they had discovered classified documents in one of Biden’s private offices last fall. Since that first announcement, more classified documents have been discovered in Biden’s residence near Wilmington, Del. The discovery of these documents came months after the FBI searched former President Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, where officials recovered more than 100 documents marked with different degrees of classification.

Short said that the FBI’s retrieving of classified documents from Biden and Pence demonstrated a “double standard,” pointing out that it took weeks for the FBI to go to Biden’s home while the FBI went to Pence’s Indiana home the same day the documents were discovered.

He said that the discovery of classified documents in Pence’s home will not affect whether the former vice president will run for the White House in 2024, but added he would not be making an announcement anytime soon.

“I think the trajectory of most candidates who get in early to Republican primaries doesn’t really fare too well, so I think there is a benefit to him waiting until the end of this process,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Texas DPS pursuits result in arrests, migrant apprehensions
El Paso, TX4 hours ago
WATCH: Woman fights off attacker in Florida gym
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Alligator living with mouth taped shut since December has been captured
Brandon, FL22 hours ago
Arrests made in connection to officer-involved shooting in College Station
College Station, TX2 days ago
Texas 3rd grader finds gun superintendent left in school bathroom
Rising Star, TX1 day ago
JonBenét Ramsey’s dad says cops ‘hid DNA evidence’ to ‘implicate late beauty queen’s parents with misleading info’
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Early morning earthquake shakes West Texas
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Texas father arrested in connection to kindergartener bringing fireworks to Moran ISD
Moran, TX2 days ago
Joe Ramirez family holds fundraiser to erect billboard in his name
Belton, TX20 hours ago
SAPD: Chase near ASU leads to 1.5 pounds of meth and 42 grams of heroin
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
1 dead, 3 injured at El Paso Mall shooting; 2 suspects in custody
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Woman sentenced after hiding meth near stomach, claiming to be pregnant
Hidalgo, TX1 day ago
San Angelo Stock Show Junior Rabbit Show Photo Gallery
San Angelo, TX7 hours ago
Funeral arrangements announced for Downsville VFD chief
Downsville, NY10 hours ago
Training as one: Birdsong family using Jiu-Jitsu to learn life lessons
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
New York woman used TikTok to learn fate of dad who killed mom
New York City, NY7 hours ago
HIGHLIGHTS/REACTION: Lady Hornets, Lady Lions advance to Area Round
Ozona, TX2 days ago
Buffalo mass shooter apologizes to families at sentencing: “I can’t believe I actually did it”
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Cremated remains left in kitchen of unlocked Abilene home, family now searching for next-of-kin
Abilene, TX1 day ago
Nationwide warrant issued for MTV reality show alum
Orland Park, IL2 days ago
Before death, teen with autism was tied to mattress with dog collar, indictment says
Brownsville, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy