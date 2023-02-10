ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SDA masterclass on psychology uplifts artists

Industry guests talked candidly about the emotional struggles artists face working in the business and the resilience it takes to break into the entertainment realm at the Multihyphenate Masterclass. The event was hosted and moderated by the School of Dramatic Arts’ Chair of Performance Michele Shay at Bing Theatre Saturday.
Students take the stage at BlackSC Got Talent

Several stories underground and fitted with moody blue lighting, Tommy’s Place became an intimate venue as students streamed in Friday for an evening of entertainment and Black celebration. BlackSC Got Talent is one of the many events the Black Student Assembly organized in observance of Black History Month, and...
