Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Trojan
SDA masterclass on psychology uplifts artists
Industry guests talked candidly about the emotional struggles artists face working in the business and the resilience it takes to break into the entertainment realm at the Multihyphenate Masterclass. The event was hosted and moderated by the School of Dramatic Arts’ Chair of Performance Michele Shay at Bing Theatre Saturday.
A teacher becomes popular on twitter after a student’s father shares pictures of the plush toys he created
A teacher’s love knows no bounds, especially when it comes to connecting with her students. In Melbourne, Australia, a teacher went above and beyond to bring her students’ drawings to life by creating plush toys. The story was shared on Twitter by the father of one of her students, Oscar, who was left in awe of the teacher’s creativity and dedication.
Daily Trojan
Students take the stage at BlackSC Got Talent
Several stories underground and fitted with moody blue lighting, Tommy’s Place became an intimate venue as students streamed in Friday for an evening of entertainment and Black celebration. BlackSC Got Talent is one of the many events the Black Student Assembly organized in observance of Black History Month, and...
Comments / 0