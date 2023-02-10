Open in App
Iowa State
VIDEO: Wonderful People Help Rescue Deer After It Gets Stuck Underneath Car

By Brett Stayton,

7 days ago
Photo by Pascal-L-Mariu/Getty Images

Everybody needs a little help sometimes, it’s just a fact of life. Sometimes a feel-good story that gives you a warm and fuzzy feeling is enough to turn a bad day into a good one. This group of wonderful people in Iowa banding together to rescue a deer that got trapped under an SUV back in October of 2022 is just such a story. The story is heartwarming enough that it’s worth revisiting.

KSL.com originally shared the story. A few complete strangers saw the sad and scary situation unfolding and sprung into action to save the wild animal in need of a little help. “Going home from work and saw traffic stopped with police car assisting,” the video’s caption details. “Two good Samaritans stopped and jacked up the car to free a deer trapped underneath. Deer ended up walking away virtually unharmed!” Great folks, who rescue deer trapped under cars? Here’s a hat tip to ya.

Team Effort By Folks Up In Alaska Saves Moose From Drowning In Icy Lake

A local pharmacist in Anchorage, Alaska is no stranger to helping people with medical assistance when needed. Helping out a moose that was in trouble of drowning isn’t in his typical job description though. But that’s exactly what he did on Tuesday night when he heard loud splashing noises coming from a nearby lake.

Will Grave was out walking his dogs when he went to look into the commotion. “I heard splashing while I was on the phone and I said, ‘That’s a moose; he’s drowning. I have to go,’” Graves told KTUU-TV.

Graves’ first move was to call the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to report that a moose had fallen through the ice. He said it was unable to break free on its own. Their advice to him was to let nature take its course.

He said just walking away and letting the animal freeze and drown to death wasn’t something he was comfortable doing. “I’m like, ‘Well, not going to do that, so give me a ticket if you want, but I’m at least going to give it a shot to help it out,’” Graves said “You can’t just watch something or somebody suffer and just walk by, even though you know I was expected to.”

He then gathered a team of people together. They got a rope around the moose’s antlers. They were making progress pulling the moose from the icy lake. Then Graves received another phone call from the Alaska Department of Fish and Wildlife. “I was on the phone and pulling with one hand, and they said. ‘Don’t touch the moose,’ and I said, ‘Too late,” he said.

“We appreciate that people care about our wildlife in our town,” the spokesman for the Department said“We just don’t want them taking unnecessary risks where they might get hurt.”

Soon after, they were able to pull the moose out of the water. Graves said he then went home to get a tarp and a blanket to try and help the moose warm up. By the time he got back, the moose appeared to have recovered to full strength. It was back on its feet and moving around.

