CTE establishes new subsidiary

Italian access equipment manufacturer CTE has established a new subsidiary in France. The formation of the subsidiary, which will be led by Jean-Noël Ayral as Sales Manager and Christophe Lalisse as Customer Care Manager, sees the opening of a new branch in the country. Located near Bordeaux in Saint-Jean-d’Illac,...

