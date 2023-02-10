Open in App
Travis Kelce’s Mom Absolutely Roasted Him & Revealed Who She Wants To Win The Super Bowl 2023

By Brittany Cristiano,

7 days ago
This year's Super Bowl has famously been nicknamed the "Kelce Bowl" as the two brothers — Travis and Jason Kelce — will be the first ever to play against each other on their respective teams.

Their mom Donna now has the difficult task of rooting for each son: Travis, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs who has stolen America's hearts as the NFL's most-pined-after bachelor, or Jason, a center for the Philidelphia Eagles whose 38-weeks-pregnant wife is even bringing to doctors with her to cheer on the team.

So the bros, of course, had to host their mom on their podcast "New Heights" recently to grill her on the questions everyone wants to know, like whom she wants to win the big game, and her responses are just everything.

It’s the question everyone’s asking and Jason wasn’t about to let Mama Kelce off the hook 😅

Donna’s already given the popular yet ambiguous answer to the TODAY Show that she will be cheering for the offense on each team and wants to be the "highest scoring" bowl game.

But Jason, however, was not satisfied, so when he asked his mom again on the pod, she gave this response:

"I'm 50% with you guys," she responded.

Jason still wasn't pleased and finally asked: "Who do you actually root for? In a battle to the death, me vs. Travis, who do you root for?"

Her response was just too good:

"If you were on a boat and you were in the middle of the ocean, whom would you save? Me or your father?" she said, basically throwing their question back in their faces.

Even though Donna remained tight-lipped about whom she’s rooting for, she answered the rest of their inquiries like a pro.

Another fan-favorite moment of the episode happened when Donna completely roasted her own son, and this was shown in a TikTok clip that has over 1 million views.

Mama Kelce got jokes 💀

Donna admitted to her sons that she actually hoped to give birth to a girl when she was pregnant but ended up with two sons instead.

"I was hoping for a girl, but I got one. He's a fashionista...and a dancer," she said. The three of them broke out in laughter without even having to say whom they were referring to. The clip then showed various photos of Travis' fashionable pregame outfits.

"I see where this is going, you two," Travis said with a suspected look. "Thanks, mom."

Fans seem to can't get enough of the Kelce family, as the viral TikTok comment section is loaded with adoration for them.

"My new favorite family," a user wrote. "She is mom goals."

We will all have to wait and see which Kelce's brother will come out on top at the Super Bowl 2023 on February 12 at 5:30 CST.

