Noem declares disaster for counties impacted by December winter storms; Stanley, Jones, Potter among counties included in the designation
By Jody Heemstra,7 days ago
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has signed an Executive Order (2023-03) declaring a disaster in counties impacted by the severe winter storms in December 2022....
