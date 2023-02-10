Open in App
Stanley County, SD
See more from this location?
drgnews.com

Noem declares disaster for counties impacted by December winter storms; Stanley, Jones, Potter among counties included in the designation

By Jody Heemstra,

7 days ago
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has signed an Executive Order (2023-03) declaring a disaster in counties impacted by the severe winter storms in December 2022....
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Dakota State
Science of modern materials and sword making the topic for South Dakota Discovery Center’s Discovery on Tap tonight in Pierre
Pierre, SD7 hours ago
South Dakota Highway Patrol officially gains seven new troopers following graduation ceremony today in Pierre
Pierre, SD13 hours ago
Most Popular
Fort Pierre doing some shuffling, restructuring of job duties after loss of long-time City Superintendent Vern Thorson
Fort Pierre, SD1 day ago
Pierre taking bids for summer paving projects
Pierre, SD1 day ago
Governor Girls Methodically Stop Brookings
Pierre, SD2 days ago
Jury convicts Lower Brule woman of assaulting federal officers
Pierre, SD13 hours ago
Pierre Wins First ESD Girls Wrestling Championship
Pierre, SD2 days ago
Governors Drop Brookings On Senior Night
Pierre, SD2 days ago
Mitchell Holds Off Governors; 3-Game Win Streak Ends
Mitchell, SD19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy