County Sheriff's Department to Offer Defensive Driving Classes

WESTAMPTON, NJ — Are you a new driver, or maybe have a teenager who just received his or her license? Are you interested in an auto insurance rate discount or maybe a point reduction on your driving record? The Burlington County Sheriff's Department has the program for you!

The Sheriff's Department will be offering one day, 6-hour Defensive Driver courses to all Burlington County licensed drivers on several dates from February through June.

The course is taught by certified instructors from the Sheriff's Department with materials by the National Safety Council. Participants may be eligible to receive up to a 5 percent discount on their automobile insurance and/or a 2-point reduction on their driving record.

Classes are held at the Burlington County Emergency Services Training Center, located at 53 Academy Drive in Westampton, from 8:30AM to 3:30PM, with lunch hour included.

The course will be offered on the following dates, and registration is filling up fast:

Saturday, February 18

Wednesday, February 22

Saturday, March 11

Wednesday, March 22

Saturday, April 15

Wednesday, April 19

Saturday, April 29

Wednesday, May 3

Tuesday, May 9

Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 17

Tuesday, June 20

A $10 check or money order made payable to the National Safety Council is required from each participant to receive a certificate and the insurance discount and/or point reduction. No cash will be accepted.

To register for the Sheriff's Department's Defensive Driving course, CLICK HERE or call (609) 265-3788.



