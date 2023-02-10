Judge orders woman to put down her American Bully dog after it bit a police officer on the bottom

A judge has ordered a woman to put down her pet dog after it bit a police sergeant on the bottom during a raid on its owner's home.

The American Bully called Laddy clamped its jaws on the officer's right buttock as he and colleagues were searching the property.

The policeman, known only as Sgt Smith, suffered a small cut to the cheek area and felt soreness and tenderness.

Laddy, who had been taken in by mother-of-one Claire Jennings, 57, was later seized and detained in a dog pound.

At Sefton magistrates court, Jennings, who lives with her son in Kirkdale, Liverpool agreed to have the pet put down under the terms of a dog destruction order after she admitted having a dog dangerously out of control.

She will be able to keep her other pet dog Eva. It is not known why police were raiding the house.

Aaron Smith, prosecuting, said: 'On December 7 of last year, officers attended Miss Jennings' property for an unrelated matter where the occupier was being arrested for other matters.

'There were two dogs at the address, Miss Jennings made the officers aware that they were not particularly friendly and may go for them.

'The dogs were taken into another room to be placed into a secure cage.

'She went into the kitchen to provide some food and water for the dogs in large pans and went to the lounge room where the dogs were located.

'She was advised to place one of the pans on the floor while she opened the door in case the dogs got out, but she continued to open the door with her hands full.

'The two dogs then ran from the room and one of them came out and was barking. The other dog was aggressive and ran in the direction of the officer and attempted to bite his left thigh.

'The officer managed to kick his leg away from the dog and attempted to run to the front door but the dog jumped up and bit him on the right buttock.

'Miss Jennings was attempting to pull the dog away. The officer said he felt soreness and tenderness. The trousers had no rip but there was a small cut to the right buttock.

'The officer's injury was cleaned and dressed. There was no injury to his left leg where the dog went for his thigh.'

'When you consider culpability you may think that she knew that the dog was aggressive and had not taken adequate steps to protect others. She was advised to keep the door secure and did ignore the advice but she did attempt to help the officer.'

In mitigation defence solicitor Graham Polson said Jennings had given Laddy a home when its previous owner could no longer take care of it.

'Police have turned up to speak to her son, it was nothing to do with herself,' said Mr Polson.

'Seven officers and she had no problem inviting them in. Police came in and saw her dog Eva and her dog Laddy she had obtained.

'She tried to get the dogs out of the way but Laddy can be quite forceful and does not like other people in the house.

'Police searched the premises, there was no problem but they saw some clothing in a pile and said 'What's that? We are going to take you in.'

'She was making sure the dogs were OK but there were other people in the house and there was lots of shouting.

'She did not ignore the officer's advice not to open the door with the bowls in her hands, she just never heard him. Unfortunately the dogs just ran past her.

'She tried to stop them but fully accepts that Laddy has bitten the officer. Eva was simply barking.

'She is remorseful. She never intended for that to happen and is sorry that the officers were placed in that position.

'In respect of the dogs, Eva has done nothing wrong and is not part of that.

'She wants Eva back. But she takes the view very sadly that Laddy is not her dog. It is something she had done out of the kindness of her heart. If it was to be destroyed it would not be opposed.

'It was good of her to take in and she is sad but she takes a realistic position that if it's bitten someone it might constitute a danger to the public.'

District Judge James Hatton fined Jennings £180, ordered that she pay £50 in compensation to the injured officer and pay £192 in costs and victim surcharge.

'You recognise that you probably could have done more to prevent this incident from taking place,' Judge Hatton said.

'Obviously, it was a very frightening experience for the police officers who have attended your property. Thankfully, the injuries were not as serious as they could have been. '

The American Bully is a modern breed of dog that was developed as a 'companion dog' for families. According to dog lovers they are not usually aggressive and are known as 'affectionate sweet-natured and even-tempered dogs.'