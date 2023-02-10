Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Dolphins DC expected to become Texans DC under DeMeco Ryans

By Mike Masala,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47KPji_0kj8gY8300

The NFL hiring cycle is still ongoing despite most head coaching jobs being filled around the league, as coordinator and positional coach roles are still open.

On Friday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke, who spent 2022 as the Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach, was hired by the Houston Texans to be their defensive coordinator.

Burke joined the Dolphins back in 2016 as the linebackers coach and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017 when Vance Joseph left to become head coach of the Denver Broncos. Burke only served in the role for two years, as he was not retained when head coach Adam Gase was let go the following season.

Miami doesn’t play Houston in 2023, so they’ll have to wait at least a year to play Burke’s defense.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Ravens LB Patrick Queen scrubs Baltimore from his social media
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
DJ Chark's contract with the Lions is now officially voided
Detroit, MI9 hours ago
Bengals, Joe Mixon could follow Aaron Jones' lead with Packers
Cincinnati, OH10 hours ago
NFL analyst suggests Dolphins should sign Derek Carr
Miami, FL2 days ago
Jason and Travis Kelce broke down crying after the Super Bowl because their mom is the best
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Transfer profile: Five things to know about Travis Hunter
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Tom Brady quiet and wonderful special project in Tampa
Tampa, FL6 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes (temporarily) left the Lombardi Trophy with a fan during the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Report: Conditions of Jalen Reagor trade have been revealed
Minneapolis, MN3 hours ago
Bleacher Report suggests a bold trade sending Cameron Jordan to the Seahawks
Seattle, WA2 days ago
5 big-splash moves Titans could make but probably won't
Nashville, TN6 hours ago
Vikings sign exclusive rights free agents Blake Brandel and Khyiris Tonga
Minneapolis, MN4 hours ago
Around the North: Did the Ravens consult QB Lamar Jackson on Todd Monken hiring?
Baltimore, MD5 hours ago
Former NFL GM with some harsh reality about Steelers WR Diontae Johnson
Pittsburgh, PA19 hours ago
Pair of teams suggested as 'permanent rivals' for Oklahoma Sooners in SEC
Norman, OK21 hours ago
When will Titans start making cuts this offseason?
Nashville, TN1 day ago
ESPN describes Georgia's path to 2024 College Football Playoffs
Athens, GA4 hours ago
1 angle from a Super Bowl video showed just how much James Bradberry held JuJu Smith-Schuster
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Texas HC Rodney Terry makes Naismith Coach of the Year watchlist
Austin, TX5 hours ago
The deeply unsatisfying part of USC's move to the Big Ten becomes clearer
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Rutgers football recruiting: Montele Johnson set to drop his top seven teams
New Brunswick, NJ5 hours ago
Oregon QB Ty Thompson is doing what few players do in this era of college football
Eugene, OR8 hours ago
Shannon Sharpe: Bryce Young deserves praise, but maybe pump the brakes
Tuscaloosa, AL3 hours ago
What Shane Steichen's 4 coaching pillars will mean for the Colts
Indianapolis, IN6 hours ago
NFL insider believes Lamar Jackson could end up with Patriots division rival
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Tyler Hansbrough says ‘it’s disappointing’ to keep watching the effort of this UNC team
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Commanders QB Sam Howell had one of the NFL's more impressive throws in 2022
Washington, DC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy