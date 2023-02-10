How to see if your vehicle has a recall

Change location
By Dara BitlerAddy Bink,7 days ago
DENVER (KDVR) – “Do Not Drive” warnings have been issued for hundreds of thousands of vehicles from multiple makers, including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Honda, and Acura, due to airbag defects that have resulted in deaths.
Earlier this month, Honda issued a “Do Not Drive” warning for select 2001-2003 Honda and Acura vehicles over unrepaired Takata Alpha driver side air bag inflators, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced.
In December, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reiterated its “Do Not Drive” warning for multiple older models, including Dodge Chargers and Challengers, after another person died as a result of a Takata airbag exploding upon deployment in a Fiat Chrysler vehicle. It was the third death attributed to a recalled Takata airbag in a Fiat Chrysler sedan in 2022 and the fifth in total involving such airbags in any car over the past year.
“Left unrepaired, recalled Takata air bags are increasingly dangerous as the risk of an explosion rises as vehicles age,” NHTSA Acting Administrator Ann Carlson said at the time. “Every day that passes when you don’t get a recalled airbag replaced, puts you and your family at greater risk of injury or death.”
Some states, like Colorado, have been notifying drivers who own an impacted vehicle – over 66,000 vehicles in Colorado alone, Nexstar’s KDVR reports – about the recalls.
If your state, dealership, or automaker hasn’t notified you, here’s how you can determine if your vehicle is impacted by this airbag recall and any other manufacturer recalls.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that you can check to see if your vehicle has any recalls by using its website.
Once you are on the website, you can type in Vehicle Identification Number or VIN to see if it has a safety recall.
After you type in the VIN, it will load your vehicle on the page.
The VIN search tool will show if your vehicle is affected by a vehicle safety recall in the last 15 calendar years.
The NHTSA said the VIN search tool will not show the following information:
The VIN is a 17-character identification that is specific to your vehicle.
The NHTSA said you can check for it on the lower left of your car’s windshield. You can also find it located on your car’s registration card. It may also be shown on your insurance card.
Nexstar’s Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.
