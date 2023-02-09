Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Dispatch
Committee Advances Fenwick Parking Changes To Council; Business Community Opposes Ordinance
FENWICK ISLAND – Proposed changes to the town’s commercial parking ratios will return to the Fenwick Island Town Council with a favorable recommendation from a resort committee. Last Friday, the Fenwick Island Charter and Ordinance Committee voted 5-1, with member Ben Waide opposed, to accept the December first...
WBOC
A Berlin Business is in Hot Water For Unapproved Changes
BERLIN, Md. -- Tiki Tim's, an outdoor bar behind The Globe, recently added a small roof and barrier between themselves and the Atlantic Hotel. The Historic District Commission is calling for those additions to removed immediately. A ten foot by four foot roof and a wooden barrier have caught the...
Cape Gazette
Kayak launch for Rehoboth Beach canal dock not likely
Rehoboth Beach officials resumed budget discussions Feb. 6, and while no final decisions have been made, it appears there’s no appetite for a kayak launch at the canal dock next to Grove Park. A decade in the making, the $1.2 million dock opened to the public in May 2021....
delawaretoday.com
7 Delaware Bakeries to Get Your Sugar Fix
These delightful bakeries across Delaware satisfy local cravings with high-quality, fresh-baked breads, desserts and treats. When the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States, one surprising item was in short supply: Flour. Being in quarantine created the urge to bake—a lot. Bread, cupcakes and buns became frequent Instagram subjects, and people shared sourdough starter secrets on Facebook.
WBOC
New Plans for Atlantic Crowne Hotel Presented to Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- On Friday, Rehoboth Beach planning commissioners looked and listened as new plans for the Atlantic Crowne Hotel were presented to them, years after the initial plans for the hotel were halted. Gene Lankford made a proposal to commissioners in 2018 for Atlantic Crowne Hotel to become...
Cape Gazette
Residents question Sussex cluster ordinance
Two residents appeared before Sussex County Council Feb. 7 with one message – rework the cluster subdivision ordinance. Jill Hicks, who lives in Chapel Green near Lewes, showed council members a short video of equipment ripping out trees along her backyard property line to make way for the Brentwood (formerly known as Coral Lakes) cluster subdivision along Robinsonville Road.
The Dispatch
OCPD Eyes Transition To New Reporting System
OCEAN CITY – The transition to a new reporting system will allow the Ocean City Police Department to provide more information on local crime. On Monday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) Chief Ross Buzzuro and Capt. Mike Colbert presented members of the Ocean City Police Commission with an update on the department’s transition to the National Incident-Based Reporting System, or NIBRS.
oceancity.com
Rina Thaler Is First Eastern Shore Recipient Of The “Sue Hess Legacy Arts Advocate Of The Year” For Maryland
OCEAN CITY, MD — Feb. 10, 2023 — The Maryland Citizens for the Arts has presented Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League of Ocean City, with the “Sue Hess Legacy Arts Advocate of the Year Award” for 2023. The annual award recognizes an individual whose advocacy efforts have significantly increased support for and public recognition of the arts in Maryland. Thaler is the first recipient from the Eastern Shore to receive the honor.
Cape Gazette
Sussex board denies concrete-crushing operation
After a nearly four-hour public hearing, the Sussex County Board of Adjustment denied an application for a proposed concrete-crushing operation along Route 13 south of Bridgeville. As the 4-0 vote ended, the large crowd of opponents erupted into applause. FDPN Management LLC of Dover had filed for a special-use exception...
Cape Gazette
Local senior ride service set to close
A ride service for seniors is set to close Tuesday, Feb. 28, unless an organization or individual is able to continue operating ITNSouthernDelaware. Local educator Nancy Feichtl said her interest in demographics led to the 2015 founding of the nonprofit transportation cooperative in lower Delaware as an affiliate of the national organization.
Cape Gazette
Homestead Campground has safe wells
The owners of Homestead Campground want to set the record straight on the timeline of groundwater contamination discovered in the area of Prettyman Road near Harbeson. The issue surfaced during a recent public hearing and approval of the Wynford Preserve subdivision located across Prettyman Road from the campground. Casey Kenton,...
Cape Gazette
Fresh Delaware’s Seaford dispensary opens Feb. 14
After it took three years for the number of medical marijuana dispensaries in Sussex County to increase from two to three, it’s only going to be a little more than three months for a fourth option. Fresh Delaware is set to open Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Seaford. Availability of...
Cape Gazette
Thelma Dorey Monroe, former Millsboro mayor
Thelma Dorey Monroe, 95, of Millsboro, passed away in the presence of loved ones Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. She was born Sept. 4, 1927, to the late William B. and Cora Johnson Dorey in Millsboro. Thelma was a graduate of Millsboro High School and Goldey-Beacom College. She married Walter Monroe,...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Salisbury, MD
Salisbury may have a distinct small-town vibe, but it’s the largest city on Maryland’s historic Eastern Shore. This coastal city is the county seat of Wicomico County, Maryland, and the commercial and cultural hub of the Delmarva Peninsula. Salisbury was incorporated in 1854, with a rich history dating...
WMDT.com
Salisbury townhouse fire ruled accidental
SALISBURY, Md. – A weekend townhouse fire in Salisbury has been ruled accidental. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, at 1805 Woodbrooke Drive. Firefighters were able to control the fire, which began on a rear deck, in roughly ten minutes. Further investigation revealed that the fire...
The Dispatch
Hospital Fully Operational Again After Ransomware Incident
BERLIN– Though the investigation into the ransomware incident at Atlantic General Hospital is ongoing, officials confirmed Monday that the facility is once again fully operational. As of Feb. 13, the outpatient walk-in lab and outpatient imaging department, both areas impacted by a late January ransomware attack, were open and...
Cape Gazette
Irish Eyes gets approval for St. Patrick’s Day parade
Milton Town Council unanimously approved street closures related to the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade and Lucky Leprechaun 5K run. The town approvals are conditional upon Irish Eyes receiving approval from Delaware Department of Transportation, which maintains Union Street. Events will kick off with the Lucky Leprechaun 5K, hosted...
Cape Gazette
Beebe welcomes two inpatient care providers
Beebe Healthcare recently announced the appointment of two new inpatient care providers, both of whom work at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus and are dedicated to providing comprehensive care for admitted patients. Imtiaz Khokhar, MD, FACP, FHM, is a hospitalist who cares for patients during the processes of admission,...
Cape Gazette
Lisa St. Clair creates family environment at Tail Bangers
To say that Tail Bangers owner Lisa St. Clair doggedly goes after any opportunity to support her employees and strengthen her business would be a serious understatement of her determination. When Lisa was presented with a chance to sell her products to national company Pet Supplies Plus in Ohio, she jumped in her van and drove there. When she arrived, she learned one of the principals was in Michigan. Rather than reschedule the meeting, Lisa made her pitch in Ohio, got back in her van, and drove five more hours to Michigan. She sold both gentlemen on her pet treats, and customers can now find them in more than 650 stores across the country.
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Seaford, Delaware
Explore the Hidden Gems of Seaford: A Guide to Things To Do. Seaford, Delaware, is a picturesque town located in the central part of the state. It’s a charming community with a rich history, activities, and attractions. Whether you’re a resident or just visiting, there’s always something to do in Seaford.
