To say that Tail Bangers owner Lisa St. Clair doggedly goes after any opportunity to support her employees and strengthen her business would be a serious understatement of her determination. When Lisa was presented with a chance to sell her products to national company Pet Supplies Plus in Ohio, she jumped in her van and drove there. When she arrived, she learned one of the principals was in Michigan. Rather than reschedule the meeting, Lisa made her pitch in Ohio, got back in her van, and drove five more hours to Michigan. She sold both gentlemen on her pet treats, and customers can now find them in more than 650 stores across the country.

MILLSBORO, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO