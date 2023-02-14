Most Viewed / Business: Dockside out, Crooked Creek Brewery in

Crooked Creek Brewery will relocate to the building that has long housed Dockside Steak and Pasta in Old Town St. Helens.

David Lauridsen opened Crooked Creek Brewery in St. Helens in 2021 but has always aimed to be in the historic Riverfront District.

“We’ve always wanted to be in the waterfront area. It’s the heart and soul of St. Helens, and obviously, being on the waterfront is prettier than being uptown, so that’s been our goal from day one,” Lauridsen said.

Finalizing the deal

Lauridsen and Crooked Creek Brewery closed the sale of the building located at 343 S. First St. in December of 2022, and have been leasing to the Dockside owners month-by-month since its purchase. This month, the Dockside will close its doors, and Crooked Creek will begin renovations to hopefully have the location open this coming summer.

“We will be relocating down to that location, so we will be closing our uptown location and relocating to the downtown space. We are anticipating a few months’ worth of work because there’s a lot of renovations that need to be done on the building,” Lauridsen said. “So we are planning on working on the space for a few months and hopefully being in there sometime in the summertime, preferably early summer. You know how construction projects go; they seem to get delayed and delayed.”

Until the renovations are complete, Crooked Creek Brewery’s current location at 1935 Columbia Blvd will remain operational. The move will give Crooked Creek Brewery more seating and expand the services it can provide.

“It’s got more space; our current space only has about 40 seats and no kitchen, so we’re very limited up here. Down there, we’ll have closer to 100 seats, and we’ll be able to almost double that with outdoor seating, so it’ll be a much better space for us,” Lauridsen said. “There’s a full kitchen there already, so we anticipate using the kitchen, and we’re probably going to sub out the kitchen operation to someone else.”

Lauridsen said that Crooked Creek Brewery is already in talks with someone local about taking on the food service portion of the business at their new location. Lauridsen said that their current location would remain open during the transition and will likely stay open for a short period after they launch the riverfront operation.

Building in the community

Lauridsen moved to Columbia County in 2016, looking to escape the city. Though Lauridsen worked in the photography industry for 20 years, he was ready to leave that profession to pursue the “pipe dream” of getting a brewery off the ground. Crooked Creek Brewery had its first “brew day” on Black Friday of 2021. Lauridsen said that since opening, the community reception has been strong.

“People seem to be enjoying the beer, and they keep coming back, so I’ll take that as a good thing. You know, we’ve worked hard to be more than just a brewery; we’re trying to be a community hub; we’re trying to create community,” Lauridsen said. “The way I look at it is our mission is to really create community; it just happens that beer is what we found that we create it around.”

Since its establishment, the brewery has looked to give back to the community. One of the initiatives they’ve started is called “Pints for nonprofits,” which they do the first Thursday of each month. For the event, Crooked Creek Brewery partners with a different nonprofit based in Columbia County and gives $2 from every beer sale back to the non profit for the entire day.

Lauridsen is excited about the prospect of the new location and hopes that the brewery will continue to flourish with the community’s support.

“We’re invested in the community, and we’re locals that are passionate about our community and the future of Columbia County and St. Helens,” Lauridsen said. “You know, we want to be part of its growth, so hopefully, the community will continue to embrace us as we relocate.”

At press time The Chronicle was waiting for comments from the Dockside Restaurant owners. Follow updates about this story at www.thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.