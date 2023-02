- Population: 272,439

The fourth-largest city in Arizona, Chandler is one of the country's fastest-growing areas for innovation and technology. It is southeast of Phoenix, which has been dubbed the next Silicon Valley . The city also offers resorts, restaurants, and golf courses. The city's founder, Dr. Alexander J. Chandler, created one of the most advanced irrigation systems in the country in the late 1800s, bringing in water from the Salt River and tapping into groundwater.